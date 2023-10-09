LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s Louis Moult showed once more he will be difference between success and failure this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s Louis Moult showed once more he will be difference between success and failure this season

The Tangerines' star striker returned from injury to grab a key goal at Raith Rovers.

Louis Moult salutes Dundee United supporters
Dundee United striker Louis Moult. Image: Shutterstock / David Young
By George Cran

Questions keep getting thrown at Dundee United but time and again they are coming up with answers.

We saw that at Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Yes, it wasn’t a win.

But falling behind to a strong team like Rovers, expectant title challengers in rough conditions and on astroturf requires a bit of mental strength, a bit of togetherness, to come back from behind.

Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United have shown that.

They showed it at Inverness not so long ago, winning with 10 men late on.

Good result

Ideally, they’d have wanted to win this one – and they could have with the chances created late on.

But, in the grand scheme of things, a draw is a good result.

They kept their unbeaten start and, more importantly, stay top of the table.

Raith Rovers really needed the win more than the Tangerines did, they are the ones doing the chasing right now.

Look at the rest of the division and nobody else managed to make up any ground.

Ayr were the only team to win and are at the wrong end of the table.

If you can’t win, that’s not a bad weekend for a team that’s top of any table.

Could have been more

It was a tough game. I always feel the home side has an advantage on a plastic pitch, purely because they are more used to the surface. That shouldn’t be forgotten when assessing United’s display.

And, as I say, it could have been an even better day for them – Kevin Dabrowski pulled off an unreal save late on.

Rovers had chances of their own and it was a really decent top-of-the-table clash.

What made the difference for United, though, was Louis Moult.

That’s clear to see.

Louis Moult celebrates his leveller for Dundee United against Raith Rovers
Moult celebrates his leveller. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

Goodwin said he didn’t really want to risk his star striker.

But the gamble paid off.

As I say, United had chances but didn’t take them – Moult did and that’s what he brings to this side.

We’re seeing that he’s too good for this level really.

Without his injury past, he’d have been snapped up by a Premiership side or someone down south.

The rumour is Motherwell passed on him, if that’s the case I think they’ll be kicking themselves.

Moult could be the difference between United going up and not this term, he’s that important.

In the end, his arrival was the difference between United being second had they not equalised and where they are now – top of the Championship.

Pondering Peterhead

Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Stark's Park
Goodwin on the touchline at Stark’s Park. Image: SNS

I do think he’ll probably not be used by Goodwin this weekend when United take on Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

To me, that’s a chance to give any knocks or injuries a wee break and to give some fringe players an opportunity.

The league is everything for United.

The ideal for Goodwin is they add another win to keep up the momentum but do so with minimum effort.

Promotion is the be all and end all this term.

