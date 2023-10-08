4 Dundee United talking points: Why Championship hiatus is timely as Tannadice youngster is rewarded for unseen graft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Why Championship hiatus is timely as Tannadice youngster is rewarded for unseen graft

The Tangerines remains the unbeaten league leaders in the second tier.

Dundee United players take the acclaim of around 3,200 travelling Arabs
Dundee United players take the acclaim of around 3,200 travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

While Dundee United travelled to Raith Rovers seeking all three points, a hard-fought, thoroughly watchable 1-1 draw was a serviceable outcome for the Tangerines.

United remain at the summit of the Championship, unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions and ended Rovers 100% league record at Stark’s Park.

A passable day at the office against a side that looks increasingly well-equipped to be the Terrors’ primary challengers for the title, albeit Partick Thistle may have something to say about that.

Louis Moult was the visitors’ hero, climbing from the bench to cancel out Lewis Vaughan’s opener.

Louis Moult salutes the travelling Dundee United fans
Moult salutes the travelling fans. Image: SNS

Courier Sport was in Kirkcaldy to analyse the action.

United’s fighting spirit is not in question

United have bags of character.

That much is clear.

In the last four matches, the Tangerines have had a man sent off against Morton and Inverness, fallen behind to Queen’s Park after 43 seconds at Tannadice and lost the first goal away to league leaders Raith Rovers.

Yet, Jim Goodwin’s side remain unbeaten in the league.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin picks up a booking during a lively second half at Raith Rovers
Jim Goodwin picks up a booking during a lively second half. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Like in their previous outing against the Spiders — when they roared back to win 4-1 — United remained calm and composed following Vaughan’s opener, finally restoring parity via a well-worked set-piece.

But while picking holes in an 11-game unbeaten run may seem uncharitable, sluggish starts are something the Tangerines could do with remedying.

Falling behind in two successive fixtures is far from ideal, while the visitors were fairly slow out of the blocks during their 1-0 win at Inverness. It’s a small sample size and no cause for panic, but certainly an area of potential improvement.

Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan celebrates his opener against Dundee United
Lewis Vaughan celebrates his opener, forcing United to battle back again. Image: SNS

The league table and United’s squad depth tells the story of the strongest team in the Championship. If they can show it from the first whistle and cease giving the opposition something to cling on to, they may just extend that lead even further.

Practice makes perfect

For all their poking and prodding — particularly in the second period — it took a set-piece for United to restore parity.

But it was a fine goal nonetheless; straight from the training ground and executed to perfection.

Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton celebrate a superbly worked Dundee United corner
Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton celebrate a superbly worked corner. Image: SNS

Declan Glass’ near-post corner-kick was attacked by captain Ross Docherty, flicked towards the back stick. And there, predictably, was arch-poacher Moult to head home the leveller.

The well-worked move illustrated an area of massive improvement for the Tangerines. Moult’s effort was United’s fourth goal from a set-piece in the Championship from a set-piece xG (expected goals) of 0.40 per game.

United scored four times from set-pieces in the ENTIRETY of the 2022/23 Premiership campaign from a set-piece xG of 0.22.

Enhancing United’s effectiveness from dead balls was a pre-season priority for Goodwin and he has done exactly that.

Championship hiatus comes at a good time

The sight of Declan Gallagher limping off after 77 minutes at Stark’s Park was not a heartening one.

The Scotland defender has been magnificent for the Tangerines since his arrival from St Mirren, crafting an imposing partnership with Kevin Holt. Any absence would be a bitter blow for United.

Mercifully for Goodwin, that doesn’t seem likely.

The Tannadice boss was ice cool when discussing the groin strain after the match, describing it as minor; albeit acknowledging that the severity will only become clear on Monday.

Declan Gallagher wins a towering header
Gallagher wins a towering header. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Mathew Cudjoe, only just back from suspension, also missed out due to a dead leg sustained in training, while Archie Meekison was another absentee due to a twisted knee.

Allied with Moult playing 40 minutes of football — by Goodwin’s own admission, something he was scarcely ready for — there could be some aching limbs in the physio room at St Andrew’s next week.

The SPFL Trust Trophy trip to Peterhead is timely.

While United are keen to add the trophy to their cabinet this season, it is not a competition in which this club needs to roll the dice on players who are not 100%.

It is a golden opportunity to rest up ahead of another huge Championship trip to Partick Thistle the following week.

And there will be squad players — Mochrie, Freeman, Graham, Tillson; you name them — desperate for an opportunity at Balmoor.

A reward for hard graft

It may have been a relatively brief cameo, but it was enough to gain special plaudits.

Moult described Ross Graham as doing “really well” in the heart of defence, while Goodwin pointed to a man who has “been absolutely brilliant in training, every day”.

And the Scotland under-21 internationalist was finally afforded an opportunity to put that hard graft into practice after replacing Gallagher.

Ross Graham replaced Declan Gallagher and could be in line to face Peterhead.
Graham replaced Gallagher and could be in line to face Peterhead. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Graham, with the imperious form of United’s first-choice centre-backs leaving no scope for rotation or alteration. This was a first outing since September 9.

But he was ready when his chance came.

Pitched into a whistle-stop contest, with both sides pushing for a win, he immediately got up to speed and was particularly impressive dealing with a series of deliveries into the area as Rovers pushed hard.

One suspects Graham could keep that spot when United face Peterhead — as mentioned previously, it would seem like a chance for rotation — and relish another platform to impress.

