JIM SPENCE: Do Dundee United have ‘Invincibles’ potential? Raith Rovers clash will tell us

United have started the season in style - but Rovers will provide stiffest challenge yet.

The Championship's top two are set to meet when Dundee United (left) face Raith Rovers (right). Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

I’m wondering if Dundee United can join football’s ‘Invincibles’.

Those legendary teams who’ve gone entire league campaigns unbeaten earn a special place in football folklore.

So can Jim Goodwin’s men join the ranks of the very few clubs to hit those lofty heights?

Arsenal, AC Milan, Celtic, and Juventus are amongst the teams to have performed the remarkable feat, which is a very tall order at any level of football.

The treble-winning ‘invincible’ Celtic side of 2016/17 went unbeaten throughout the season. Image: SNS

However, United’s start to their Championship campaign has been superb, with a seven game unbeaten run featuring 16 goals for and only three against.

The Tangerines’ visit to Stark’s Park to meet Raith Rovers, just a point behind them, will go a long way to answering whether the Terrors can join the pantheon of sides to have remained unbowed throughout an entire league campaign,

United will shortly have met every side in the league and, by then, will know the strengths and weaknesses of those they’re battling with for promotion.

Reaching the Premiership by hook or by crook is the key aim, but what an accomplishment it would be if this group of players could write themselves into the history books by achieving the distinction of remaining unbeaten on their way back to the top.

After the latest and worst VAR cock up to date in last week’s Liverpool v Spurs match, I saw Stan Collymore say he would scrap VAR completely and only have goal-line technology in football as an aid.

I have some sympathy with his view, but the game has invested far too much in VAR to scrap it now, so it’s wishful thinking.

However, communication between those monitoring and the ref in the middle has to be much more precise in the language used and the messages passed on to ensure the proper outcome.

Football is now big business and millions are made or lost on the decisions given by the officials.

The standard of refereeing has always been fair game for critics, but VAR was supposed to root out almost all errors.

When a mistake happens as egregious as the Liverpool goal, wrongly backed up by the video assistant referee as offside, it brings the whole system into disrepute.

There’s no precedent here for a game being replayed because of a ref’s mistake, so Liverpool’s hopes of that happening are zero.

However, what happened to Klopp’s team could easily happen to yours unless the system clearly deals with the issues that made it a laughing stock last weekend.

The first thing that has to happen is to allow the referee to alter the decision after a clear mistake has been made, AFTER play has restarted.

Presently, that’s not allowed, but it’s the obvious solution to avoid another ludicrous situation.

Few sports treat fans as badly as football.

St Johnstone supporters wanting to travel to Pittodrie for Sunday’s meeting with Aberdeen had a midweek deadline to order physical tickets for posting, with no E-tickets available and no matchday purchases possible.

You can buy almost anything on your phone these days within seconds, so why are no E-tickets available for Saints fans?

Football treats punters like dirt and abuses their loyalty, knowing it’ll get away with it because of that devotion.

