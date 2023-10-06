Two Perth eateries announce closures on same day in blow to city centre

Two businesses in Perth have confirmed they are closing in a blow to the city centre.

Little Bird on High Street and Origin salad bar on South Street both announced on Friday that they are shutting.

Origin has closed with immediate effect, stating that they will “not be opening again”.

A post on Facebook said: “Origin has closed their doors and will not be opening again.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone of our clients, especially the ones being there from the very start till the end.

Origin salad bar in Perth closed

“We appreciate your support over the last 13 months.

“Take care and we will see you around our small city.”

The Courier spoke to Origin’s owner Ethan March in September, when he explained that the first year had been “challenging”.

Ethan had hoped to see his business last another anniversary – but the eatery has closed for good.

Many have expressed their sadness at the closure.

One person said: “Massive loss. Salads were amazing!

“Wish you luck on whatever on whatever is around the corner.”

Another said: “Your salads were the best thing to come to the high street, thank you for top quality service.

“I’m absolutely gutted!”

Little Bird set to close in December

Little Bird cafe has also announced it will shut in December after putting the venue up for sale in July.

In a statement, the owner wrote that they had not found the right person to take over the café and that its last day will be December 30.

They added: “Whilst the Little Bird journey is nearing its end, we look forward to the remaining months and opportunity to continue to welcome and enjoy the company of each and every one of you that visits!”

Customers have expressed their disappointment at the announcement.

One said: “So sad, will miss you all.

“Good luck in whatever you do next.”

Another said: “Oh no! Where am I going to go for my Saturday brunch?

“I know, very selfish of me but I really love Little Bird!

“It’s my favourite café in Perth. Always very accommodating with my annoying food intolerances.

“Needless to say we’ll continue to brunch here as often as we can while it’s open! Very best of luck in your next chapter!”