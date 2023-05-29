‘Outstanding’ Perth city centre cafe for sale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth cafe is being put up for sale by its owners, little over four years after they opened the city centre venture.

Little Bird Café on High Street was opened by Camilla Campbell and her partner David Hood in early 2019.

Now though, they have decided to sell the business, which is on the market for £75,000.

‘Incredible journey’ of Little Bird Cafe

Camilla, who is responsible for the day-to-day running of the Fair City business, said: “Building Little Bird from an idea to a successful business has been the most incredible journey.

“The customers have played a huge part in that.”

The café enjoyed instant success. Just six months after it opened, Little Bird won café/bistro of the year at the Food Awards Scotland.

“While it’ll be tough to let go, I know for many Little Bird customers the cafe means more to them than just a place to meet, eat and drink,” Camilla adds.

“I hope Little Bird can continue to open its doors under new ownership.”

‘Unique’ Fair City business for sale

Its listing describes the Perth business as “outstanding” and showing “impressive levels of income”.

It also describes Little Bird’s premises as “contemporary designed with a stylish modern look”.

It adds the chance to take over the business is a “wonderful opportunity to expand on an already successful and unique café business”.

The property is being marketed by Scottish Business Centre. It is expecting significant interest in Little Bird Cafe. The new owner will have the option to take over the lease of the premises.

Anyone interested in taking over the cafe is being encouraged to get in touch as soon as possible.