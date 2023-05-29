Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
‘Outstanding’ Perth city centre cafe for sale

The cafe has been described as a "wonderful opportunity" and is expected to generate "significant" interest.

By Gavin Harper
Little Bird Cafe in Perth has been put up for sale.
Little Bird Cafe in Perth has been put up for sale Image: Scottish Business Centre.

A Perth cafe is being put up for sale by its owners, little over four years after they opened the city centre venture.

Little Bird Café on High Street was opened by Camilla Campbell and her partner David Hood in early 2019.

Now though, they have decided to sell the business, which is on the market for £75,000.

‘Incredible journey’ of Little Bird Cafe

Camilla, who is responsible for the day-to-day running of the Fair City business, said: “Building Little Bird from an idea to a successful business has been the most incredible journey.

“The customers have played a huge part in that.”

Little Bird Cafe in Perth is on the market for £75,000.
Little Bird Cafe is on sale £75,000. Image: Scottish Business Centre.

The café enjoyed instant success. Just six months after it opened, Little Bird won café/bistro of the year at the Food Awards Scotland.

“While it’ll be tough to let go, I know for many Little Bird customers the cafe means more to them than just a place to meet, eat and drink,” Camilla adds.

“I hope Little Bird can continue to open its doors under new ownership.”

‘Unique’ Fair City business for sale

Its listing describes the Perth business as “outstanding” and showing “impressive levels of income”.

It also describes Little Bird’s premises as “contemporary designed with a stylish modern look”.

It adds the chance to take over the business is a “wonderful opportunity to expand on an already successful and unique café business”.

Scottish Business Centre is expecting significant interest in Little Bird Cafe. Image: Scottish Business Centre.

The property is being marketed by Scottish Business Centre. It is expecting significant interest in Little Bird Cafe. The new owner will have the option to take over the lease of the premises.

Anyone interested in taking over the cafe is being encouraged to get in touch as soon as possible.

