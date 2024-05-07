Fixing housing crisis will be priority in Perthshire as first minister, says John Swinney

Fixing Perthshire’s housing crisis will be among local MSP John Swinney’s main priorities once he becomes Scotland’s new first minister.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, Mr Swinney said his government will look to tackle the “intense pressure” on rural areas, including the region he represents.

He told us: “I want to make sure we make further progress on housing issues, because housing is such a fundamental human right for individuals.

“There is such pressure on housing within the Perthshire area.

“There’s an intense pressure in the Breadalbane area in relation to housing because of development issues, and the beauty of the area.”

It comes after a Perth and Kinross councillor described the current situation as “dire” and warned urgent action was needed.

Several local authorities across Scotland – including Fife Council – have declared housing emergencies due to the scale of the problem.

The Scottish Government’s cut funding for affordable homes in its latest budget, while a rent freeze was in place for 18 months due to soaring costs.

Mr Swinney was speaking to The Courier after he became the new SNP leader unopposed, replacing outgoing First Minister Humza Yousaf.

In a speech in Glasgow on Monday afternoon, he declared the nationalists must “get our act together” to win doubters back after a difficult year for his party in his first speech as leader.

The Perthshire MSP declined to run in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon last year and instead returned to the backbenches.

During that time he has been keenly involved in local constituency matters – such as the ongoing row surrounding plans to redevelop Taymouth Castle.

Can Swinney keep focus on Taymouth Castle?

US property tycoons want to turn the estate into a luxury resort which opponents claim will become a “gated community” for billionaires.

New SNP chief Mr Swinney has played a key role in organising packed emergency meetings for residents keen to have their say on the topic.

He has criticsed real estate firm Discovery Land Company’s communication strategy and has demanded transparency from them.

As first minister Mr Swinney will soon have much more on his plate, but he said he will continue to represent worried constituents.

He said: “What I’ll have to do is make sure I properly separate my constituency interests from my role as first minister.

“There are very clear rules about what you’ve got to do.

“For example, if I am taking forward the concerns of my constituents in relation to Taymouth Castle, which I will continue to do, I cannot be involved in any decisions that involve Taymouth Castle, so you have to separate those things out.

“That’s the way I can continue to represent my constituents.”

What happens next in SNP leadership?

Mr Swinney is expected to be confirmed as Scotland’s seventh first minister this week following a vote in parliament.

The SNP leader needs to secure more votes from MSPs than any rival candidate before he formally enters Bute House.

He previously led the SNP when the party was in opposition from 2000 to 2004.

In an exclusive interview last Thursday, Mr Swinney described the family challenges he had to resolve before deciding to take on the top job.

The Perthshire MSP told us he spent days consulting with his wife Elizabeth Quigley and his son Matthew, aged 13, before making a final call.

READ MORE: John Swinney opens up on tough family talks behind SNP leadership bid