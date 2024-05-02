EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney opens up on tough family talks behind SNP leadership bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney opens up on tough family talks behind SNP leadership bid

As the Perthshire MSP consulted his nearest and dearest about a bid to become first minister, his son had one question: Could he still play hockey?

John Swinney and son
John Swinney with his son Matthew in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

John Swinney has described the family challenges he had to resolve before deciding to take on the top job in Scottish politics.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, the Perthshire MSP explained how he spent the days since Humza Yousaf stepped down consulting his family at home in Blairgowrie, including his wife Elizabeth Quigley and son Matthew, age 13.

And while every politician may dream of becoming the leader of their country, the decision was far from straightforward.

Elizabeth, who is a BBC Scotland reporter, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2000.

John Swinney, his son Matthew and wife Elizabeth Quigley (right). Image: DC Thomson.

Speaking after his energetic campaign launch at a community project on Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, Mr Swinney said: “If I had given an answer on Tuesday, I wouldn’t have properly engaged with my family. And that’s not how I live my life.

“I had to give very careful consideration to standing for office. My wife relies on the support that I can offer her.

“We have a 13-year-old son who has a lot of activities and interests.

John Swinney leadership campaign launch
A large crowd turned out to see the former deputy FM unveil his campaign. Image: Shutterstock

“If I’m going to do the job well, I have to know those that I love are alright. That things are OK for them.

“I can’t just go off deciding things for myself, I must make the right judgements for them.”

For most 13-year-olds, the idea of your dad potentially becoming first minister would be terrifying, but Mr Swinney said Matthew had just one question when they discussed it as a family.

John Swinney needed time to consider  family

“His question to me was ‘if you become first minister can I still play hockey?’, I said it would be permissible.

“He’s a very resilient young lad, and as long as he gets to play hockey he’ll be fine,” Mr Swinney, who has three children, said.

Mr Swinney explained that with his responsibilities, he made sure he was able to take the time needed to talk things through and consider the implications for his family and how challenges could be tackled.

This includes the basics, like ensuring Matthew can attend hockey in Dundee even though Mr Swinney is the only driver in the house and could be tied up in Edinburgh.

But the situation also affords Mr Swinney with a unique perspective, which he thinks helps him understand people’s lives better.

“It’s valuable, I can understand the world from other people’s perspectives,” he said.

John Swinney launches his campaign. Image: PA
John Swinney, then SNP deputy convenor with (l-r) Nicola Sturgeon, Alex Salmond and Mike Russell in 2000. Image: PA

First elected to Holyrood in 1999, Mr Swinney joined the SNP government in senior ministerial briefs such as finance and education after the party first came to power in 2007.

He has been an ever-present figure in SNP governments since then. When he stood down alongside Nicola Sturgeon last year, it was the first in over a decade he wasn’t a government minister.

The time away has clearly had an impact, both personally and politically.

Any perception he would be a caretaker party leader until someone better came along will have been quickly dispelled by his punchy campaign pitch.

“I am no caretaker. I am no interim leader. I am offering to lead my party through the Westminster elections and to lead us beyond the 2026 elections – two contests which I intend to win,” he told supporters.

‘I made time for my constituents’

While the experience of government will no doubt be valuable, Mr Swinney says that his “sabbatical” has also been great preparation.

“I’ve been able to rest physically and mentally,” he says, adding: “I am a better person. If I’d stood last year, I would have stood at a time when I was under strain and I was tired.

“I’m glad I took the time,”

He returns to government with key “themes” he wants to make progress on ahead of the next Holyrood election in 2026 – working towards net zero, economic growth and delivering on the public service agenda.

But it’s the fourth area – tackling child poverty –  that seems to motivate Mr Swinney most.

Then-finance secretary John Swinney celebrates the removal of the Forth Road Bridge tolls. Image: DC Thomson.
Then finance secretary John Swinney after tolls on the Tay and Forth bridges scrapped. Image: PA

“Already we’ve got 100,000 children taken out of poverty in Scotland. We have to make sure we more headway on that,” he insisted.

He also used the interview to reassure his Perthshire constituents that they would continue to remain a priority regardless of his ministerial jobs.

“It’s always something that’s been really important to me, that I did what was required in the constituency.

“The way I’ve operated is I’ve lived my life in the constituency. That’s allowed me to go to things in a family context, even when I do my shopping my constituents stop me to raise cases with me.

“My wife will frequently remind me to transcribe the notes that I’ve written on the back of a cereal box to make sure it’s acted on.”

As Kate Forbes decides not to seek election, the reality of life in the spotlight is about to hit home.

