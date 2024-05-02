Perthshire MSP John Swinney declares ‘I am no caretaker’ as he launches SNP leadership bid

John Swinney has vowed to lead the SNP into the next Westminster and Scottish elections as he kickstarted his campaign for first minister today.

The veteran Perthshire MSP is the first candidate to put his name forward to succeed Humza Yousaf.

He told party members he was in it for the long haul, saying: “I am no caretaker. I am no interim leader.”

At his launch event in Edinburgh, Mr Swinney put uniting his fractured party at the front of his leadership bid.

He offered an olive branch to potential leadership rival Kate Forbes, saying he wants her to be a key member of his team if he becomes first minister.

The former deputy first minister described her as an “intelligent” and “creative” person who has “much to contribute”.

It is not yet known if Ms Forbes – who stood last year – will run against Mr Swinney in the contest.

She is expected to make a statement declaring her intentions later this afternoon.

Mr Swinney has been backed by senior party figures including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Senior cabinet ministers who have endorsed the Perthshire MSP were in attendance at his campaign launch.

He was introduced by energy secretary Mairi McAllan.

It comes after Mr Yousaf resigned on Monday following his decision to ditch the Scottish Greens from government.

Who is John Swinney?

Mr Swinney is Scotland’s longest-serving deputy first minister and led the SNP in opposition between 2000 and 2004.

His spell in charge of the party ended in failure and he was replaced by Alex Salmond.

Speaking at his launch event today, Mr Swinney told journalists he was a “stronger” character now.

He also said his party had changed significantly in the past two decades.

He has been an MSP since the Scottish Parliament first opened in 1999, currently representing the Perthshire North constituency.

The SNP veteran served as the country’s finance secretary between 2007 and 2016, and was education chief for five years until 2021.

Mr Swinney declined to stand in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon last year, instead returning to the backbenches.

But on Monday he told journalists he was giving “active consideration” to a leadership run this time around.

The Perthshire MSP said he wanted to talk with his family before making a final decision about standing.

We reported talks between Ms Forbes and Mr Swinney were made more “challenging” by critical comments from her supporters.

