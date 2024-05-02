Perthshire MSP John Swinney declares ‘I am no caretaker’ as he launches SNP leadership bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire MSP John Swinney declares ‘I am no caretaker’ as he launches SNP leadership bid

He is the first candidate to put his name forward as Kate Forbes is expected to break her silence this afternoon.

By Justin Bowie
John Swinney is to announce an SNP leadership bid. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
John Swinney is to announce an SNP leadership bid. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

John Swinney has vowed to lead the SNP into the next Westminster and Scottish elections as he kickstarted his campaign for first minister today.

The veteran Perthshire MSP is the first candidate to put his name forward to succeed Humza Yousaf.

He told party members he was in it for the long haul, saying: “I am no caretaker. I am no interim leader.”

At his launch event in Edinburgh, Mr Swinney put uniting his fractured party at the front of his leadership bid.

He offered an olive branch to potential leadership rival Kate Forbes, saying he wants her to be a key member of his team if he becomes first minister.

The former deputy first minister described her as an “intelligent” and “creative” person who has “much to contribute”.

It is not yet known if Ms Forbes – who stood last year – will run against Mr Swinney in the contest.

She is expected to make a statement declaring her intentions later this afternoon.

Mr Swinney has been backed by senior party figures including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Senior cabinet ministers who have endorsed the Perthshire MSP were in attendance at his campaign launch.

He was introduced by energy secretary Mairi McAllan.

It comes after Mr Yousaf resigned on Monday following his decision to ditch the Scottish Greens from government.

John Swinney previously led the SNP and has held senior government roles. Image: PA

Who is John Swinney?

Mr Swinney is Scotland’s longest-serving deputy first minister and led the SNP in opposition between 2000 and 2004.

His spell in charge of the party ended in failure and he was replaced by Alex Salmond.

Speaking at his launch event today, Mr Swinney told journalists he was a “stronger” character now.

He also said his party had changed significantly in the past two decades.

He has been an MSP since the Scottish Parliament first opened in 1999, currently representing the Perthshire North constituency.

The SNP veteran served as the country’s finance secretary between 2007 and 2016, and was education chief for five years until 2021.

Mr Swinney declined to stand in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon last year, instead returning to the backbenches.

Kate Forbes is yet to confirm a leadership bid. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

But on Monday he told journalists he was giving “active consideration” to a leadership run this time around.

The Perthshire MSP said he wanted to talk with his family before making a final decision about standing.

We reported talks between Ms Forbes and Mr Swinney were made more “challenging” by critical comments from her supporters.

READ MORE: Who is John Swinney? The veteran SNP leader members turn to in a crisis

Conversation