Kate Forbes to announce SNP leadership intentions today

The SNP’s Kate Forbes will reveal today whether she intends to stand in the race to replace outgoing First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The statement comes as Perthshire MSP John Swinney announced his leadership bid in Edinburgh this morning.

Speaking on Thursday, he offered an olive branch to Ms Forbes, saying he wanted her to play a “significant part” in his team.

“She is an intelligent, creative, thoughtful person who has much to contribute to our national life”, Mr Swinney said.

“If elected, I will make sure Kate is able to make that contribution.”

It follows days of speculation at Holyrood after the pair indicated they were “actively considering” putting themselves forward.

Mr Yousaf resigned on Monday after his decision to ditch the Scottish Greens from government lost their confidence in him to govern.

Mr Swinney has already been backed by senior figures including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and most of the Scottish cabinet.

This led to allegations of the process being a “stitch up” against Ms Forbes.

A source close to the Highlands MSP, speaking on Thursday morning, said she was “still weighing everything up”.

But half an hour later, it was confirmed she would announce her decision later today.

Mr Swinney and Ms Forbes met for leadership talks on Tuesday but these were made more “challenging” by comments criticising a Mr Swinney “coronation”.

SNP MSP Ivan McKee, who is a key backer of Ms Forbes, said putting Mr Swinney in post would be “eerily reminiscent” of choosing Mr Yousaf last year.

“And we all know how well that turned out”, he told the Daily Record.