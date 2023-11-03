Reaction in full as Taymouth Castle tycoons hold talks with Kenmore residents

Officials from the US property giant redeveloping Taymouth Castle held talks with Kenmore residents on Thursday night in the town.

It comes after fierce criticism of Discovery Land Company’s communications regarding the multimillion-pound restoration of the 200-year-old Highland Perthshire landmark.

The firm, which now owns the Moness Resort in Aberfeldy, last month expressed “regret” after work started on a section of the project which did not have planning permission.

Some locals have been supportive of the development – welcoming the prospect of jobs to the area – while protest group Protect Loch Tay has called on the Scottish Government to block any further expansion by “a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super-rich”.

The Courier has spoken to several parties who were in attendance at the meeting, which was invite-only and saw questions submitted in advance.

We have also talked to those critical of DLC and its handling of the restoration.

This is what they had to say.

Colin Morton, Kenmore and District Community Council

“From the start there’s been a positive and constructive relationship with the developers.

“When we’ve asked for things to be done for the community here, they’ve been very willing to help with that.

“It wasn’t something that they had to do [reveal plans to reopen the village shop], but they’ve been able to do that.

“There’s obviously been concerns about how big this is but Thursday night was a very good example of how they’ve been able to address those concerns.

“It’s something that’s going to be a really essential asset to the area [Kenmore Hotel, which DLC intend to reopen by 2026].”

Rob Jamieson, local business owner and founder of protest campaign Protect Loch Tay

“That so-called public meeting last night was not a public meeting in any way, shape or form.

“Handpicking the people who were invited – that’s bad faith. That’s not a good way to interact with the public.

“They [DLC] go back on their word all the time. They’re full of good intentions and empty promises.

“We’re not anti the project in its entirety at all. The original planning consent would have been massively beneficial to the area.

“DLC has now completely changed what the original planning consent was. We’re not pro that.

“They’re not showing good faith. Our long-term worry is this will not benefit the communities around the area and that it’ll actually be detrimental.

“I think the majority of the area will not benefit. DLC has got a PR machine working overtime now to try and win back public support and to polish up their name.

“Why won’t they come and meet with us?

“Not so long ago they said they were going to involve all the communities. Ever since then they’ve stepped away from that from what I can see.”

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North

“Last night, Pete Wishart MP and I attended a meeting with local Kenmore residents and Discovery Land Company officials.

“The meeting, which provided an update on the Taymouth Castle development and addressed questions posed by the local community, was constructive and informative.

“A large amount of information was shared, and DLC again explicitly pledged to follow the letter and the spirit of the Land Reform legislation in Scotland which enshrines the right of responsible access.

“DLC committed to reopening the core path network in the estate and expanding it.

“Both privately and in public, I have repeatedly urged DLC to improve their communication and to engage more proactively with the public.

“Last night was a welcome step towards a more open and transparent dialogue.

“However, the fact remains that there are well-documented concerns about both DLC’s overall vision and some of the company’s conduct thus far – particularly relating to their approach to the planning process.

“At last night’s meeting, I again pressed DLC to formulate a comprehensive Master Plan and to engage with the wider Highland Perthshire community.

“Specifically, I believe it would be appropriate to host a similar meeting in Aberfeldy, so as to give local residents an insight into DLC’s plans in the area.

“The need for such a meeting is all the more pressing given DLC’s acquisition of the Moness Resort and the potential implications this will have for the local economy.

“Going forward, I will continue to engage with DLC and local community groups, and advocate for an open dialogue with DLC.”

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire

“I was pleased to attend last night’s meeting and it was helpful to hear directly from DLC about the progress they have made and their plans for the future.

“This meeting has been a long time coming and is an important step in DLC’s efforts to improve their communication with the public and be more open about their plans.

“During the meeting, I expressed my view that public meetings should not be solely for residents of Kenmore.

“DLC’s development of Taymouth Castle and the Moness Resort, not to mention their investment within the village of Kenmore itself, will have significant ramifications on the Highland Perthshire economy and housing stock.

“To that end, it is now vital that DLC fully commit to their pledge to be more transparent by publicly meeting with residents of Aberfeldy.

“It is only through this process of proper engagement and respectful dialogue that DLC will be able to win the support of the local community for their ongoing developments.”

DLC has been contacted for comment.