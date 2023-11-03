Tayside and Fife school strikes suspended as Unison considers new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside and Fife school strikes suspended as Unison considers new deal

It comes after local council body Cosla put forward an improved pay offer.

By Kieran Webster
Unison school staff striking in Dundee.
Unison school staff striking in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Strikes that were due to affect schools throughout Tayside and Fife have been suspended.

The union Unison is putting a new pay deal to its members who work in schools and early years buildings across Scotland.

It comes as local council body Cosla offered an improved deal to staff.

Unison was the only union to reject a previous pay deal when members originally voted to take industrial action.

This means planned strikes on Wednesday, November 8 in Fife, and Wednesday, November 15 in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross will now be suspended.

School strikes called off

The new deal will be put to members who will ballot on it for the next few weeks.

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland‘s head of local government, said: “The improvements put forward today help address low pay and support those in the squeezed middle.

“The commitment to delivering a minimum rate of pay of £15 per hour for all local government workers by April 2026 will go a long way to tackling low pay across the sector.

“Backdating the full offer to April this year will see an improvement for four in 10 local government workers.

Support staff from schools in Perth and Kinross go on strike
Unison staff striking in Perth and Kinross in September. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It was Unison members who stood on picket lines to fight for a better deal.

“It was Unison negotiators who brokered this deal.

“And it will be Unison members who determine whether it gets accepted.”

Mark Ferguson, chair of the local government committee, added: “The commitment to deliver a minimum of £15 per hour for local government workers is ground-breaking and should see above inflation increases for those on the lowest pay for at least the next three years.

“This will make a real difference to their lives.”

Conversation