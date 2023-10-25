Fears Fife schools will be forced to shut as latest strike date confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fears Fife schools will be forced to shut as latest strike date confirmed

Unison members have voted for further industrial action in November, including in Fife.

By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
More school strikes expected in Fife
Kelty Primary School in Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Schools across Fife could be hit with more closures next month as some staff have voted in favour of strike action.

Staff working in schools and early years buildings voted in favour of more industrial action following a ballot of Unison union members.

The walk out in a dispute over pay and will take place on November 8.

The latest round of strikes affects Fife as well as Edinburgh, South Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

This latest strike comes just weeks after schools were forced to close for three days in September.

It is not yet known if schools will close this time.

Impact of Fife school strikes yet to be confirmed

The move comes after Unison members voted overwhelmingly to reject Cosla’s latest pay offer.

Mark Ferguson, Unison Scotland chairman of the local government committee, said: “No one takes the decision to strike lightly.

Unison members on strike outside a school
Unison members previously on strike in Dundee. Image: Unison

“I’m a parent myself, so I understand the disruption strikes cause.

“But if wages don’t rise, school staff will leave for other jobs beyond education that pay significantly more.

“That would be a disaster and would help no one.”

Fife councillor, Kathleen Leslie, education scrutiny committee convener, told The Courier she fears yet more possible strike days will impact heavily on children’s learning.

She said: “It’s a big worry that yet more school time could be lost so soon after three days of strike action recently.

“Not only is it time not in the classroom, it’s time away from their peers and the general disruption once more the school week.

“Through lockdown we adapted to remote learning and accessing school work from home.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, convener of Fife Council's Education Scrutiny Committee.
Councillor Kathleen Leslie, convener of Fife Council’s Education Scrutiny Committee. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“However, in Fife we still don’t have full inclusive connectivity so inevitably there are children that will miss out completely on education during any strike.

“I have empathy fighting for their livelihoods who feel industrial action is the only option left to them.

“But we can’t simply rumble on from month to month with the threat of even more school time potentially lost.

“Cosla, the Scottish Government and everyone involved have to take the situation more seriously to find a meaningful solution soon.

“If they don’t I fear more days lost will have a lasting detrimental effect on children’s education.”

Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services Shelagh McLean confirmed that the council is aware of ​​Unison’s plans for further industrial action.

“​​We will be assessing the potential impact this action could have in Fife ​and will work ​to minimise the effect of this locally,” she said.

“We cannot rule out closures of school buildings to pupils during any industrial action.

“Therefore, we will be in touch with parents and carers as soon as possible with more information.”

Conversation