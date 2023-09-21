All Fife schools set to close during strikes next week.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

All Fife schools set to close during strikes next week

Thousands of pupils are set to be affected by the three-day staff walkout.

By Andrew Robson
Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fife Council has announced all schools will close during next week’s strikes.

Thousands of pupils are set to be affected when staff walk out on September 26, 27 and 28 amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

The action involves Unison members working for the council and Unite members of Tayside Contracts.

Unison has already refused a last-ditch pay offer while Unite has still to confirm its plans.

The strikes do not involve teachers.

Kirkcaldy West Primary School. Image: Google Street View

All Fife Council schools set to close during strikes

Should the strikes go ahead all schools in Fife will be closed.

On Thursday Fife Council confirmed all primary schools – including associated nurseries, standalone nurseries, secondary schools and special schools will be affected.

Additionally, pupil support centres and childcare services will be closed.

Teachers will continue to work and pupils will be able to access online learning.

All schools will reopen on Friday September 29.

In a letter sent to parents and carers, Head of Education and Children’s Services at Fife Council Shelagh McLean said: “We will continue to work on alternative arrangements right up to the date of the strikes.

“But at this stage, it is very likely we will be unable to make provision for any school or nursery, therefore they will be closed to pupils.

“If there is any change based on individual school risk assessments and suitable catering arrangements are available, I will contact individual schools.”

Perth and Kinross, Angus and Dundee schools will also close

Perth and Kinross Council previously revealed which of its schools will shut during the strikes.

A full list of the schools in Angus set to close during the strikes can also be found here.

Dundee City Council also announced that all primary and secondary schools will close during the strikes next week.

