All Fife schools set to close during strikes next week.

Fife Council has announced all schools will close during next week’s strikes.

Thousands of pupils are set to be affected when staff walk out on September 26, 27 and 28 amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

The action involves Unison members working for the council and Unite members of Tayside Contracts.

Unison has already refused a last-ditch pay offer while Unite has still to confirm its plans.

The strikes do not involve teachers.

All Fife Council schools set to close during strikes

Should the strikes go ahead all schools in Fife will be closed.

On Thursday Fife Council confirmed all primary schools – including associated nurseries, standalone nurseries, secondary schools and special schools will be affected.

Additionally, pupil support centres and childcare services will be closed.

Teachers will continue to work and pupils will be able to access online learning.

All schools will reopen on Friday September 29.

In a letter sent to parents and carers, Head of Education and Children’s Services at Fife Council Shelagh McLean said: “We will continue to work on alternative arrangements right up to the date of the strikes.

“But at this stage, it is very likely we will be unable to make provision for any school or nursery, therefore they will be closed to pupils.

“If there is any change based on individual school risk assessments and suitable catering arrangements are available, I will contact individual schools.”

Perth and Kinross, Angus and Dundee schools will also close

Perth and Kinross Council previously revealed which of its schools will shut during the strikes.

A full list of the schools in Angus set to close during the strikes can also be found here.

Dundee City Council also announced that all primary and secondary schools will close during the strikes next week.