List of Perth and Kinross schools that will close for three days due to strike action

Schools across Perth and Kinross are set to close for three days in September due to industrial action.

Primary and secondary schools across the region will be affected by planned strike action on September 26, 27 and 28 amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

Unison members working for the council and Unite members working for Tayside Contracts will be taking action.

Perth and Kinross Council said in a statement: “We will be able to open 28 of our primaries and five of our secondary schools but we have taken the difficult decision to close the remaining settings.

“Although schools will be closed to pupils, teaching staff will be able to attend and provide remote learning.”

Perth and Kinross primaries closed by strikes

The following primaries will be closed to pupils:

Auchtergaven

Balbeggie

Burrelton

Coupar Angus

Crieff

Dunbarney

Errol

Forgandenny

Fossoway – open on September 26, closed on September 27 and 28.

Goodlyburn

Inchture

Inch View

Invergowrie

Kettins

Kinloch Rannoch – open on September 26, closed on September 27 and 28.

Kinnoull

Kinross

Letham

Longforgan

Luncarty

Meigle

Methven

Milnathort

Moncreiffe

Newhill

Oakbank

Our Lady’s

Pitcairn

Rattray

Riverside

RDM

Royal School of Dunkeld

St Dominic’s

St Madoes

St Ninian’s Episcopal

St Stephen’s

Stanley

Tulloch

Viewlands

The following primary schools will be open but their nurseries will be closed:

Alyth

Braco

Comrie

Craigie

Fossoway – school only open on September 26

Glenlyon

Guildtown

Kinloch Rannoch – school only open on September 26

Logierait

Murthly

Primaries not listed will be open as normal.

Perth and Kinross secondary schools and all-through schools closed by strikes

The following secondary and all-through schools will be closed or partially closed to pupils.

Bertha Park High School – open to senior pupils only

Blairgowrie High School

Breadalbane Academy – open to all except ELC and ISP

Community School of Auchterarder

Fairview School

Perth Academy

Perth Grammar School – open to all except ISP

Perth High School – open to S4, S5 and S6 pupils only

Pitlochry High School – open to all except ELC and WAC

St John’s Academy – closed to all pupils

Crieff High School and Kinross High School will open as normal.

Perth and Kinross Council will provide updates on its social media pages should any of the affected schools change.

All pupils who can attend school during the industrial action are encouraged to bring a packed lunch.

Where schools are open and pupils normally receive school transport, this will operate as normal.

The industrial action comes after 93.19% of polled Unison members voted to strike in Perth and Kinross. It had the highest turnout in Scotland.