Home News Perth & Kinross

List of Perth and Kinross schools that will close for three days due to strike action

More than 50 schools across the region will be affected.

By Andrew Robson
Invergowrie Primary School will close during the industrial action - as one of the schools in Perth and Kinross listed
Invergowrie Primary School will close during the industrial action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Schools across Perth and Kinross are set to close for three days in September due to industrial action.

Primary and secondary schools across the region will be affected by planned strike action on September 26, 27 and 28 amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

Unison members working for the council and Unite members working for Tayside Contracts will be taking action.

Perth and Kinross Council said in a statement: “We will be able to open 28 of our primaries and five of our secondary schools but we have taken the difficult decision to close the remaining settings.

“Although schools will be closed to pupils, teaching staff will be able to attend and provide remote learning.”

Perth and Kinross primaries closed by strikes

The following primaries will be closed to pupils:

  • Auchtergaven
  • Balbeggie
  • Burrelton
  • Coupar Angus
  • Crieff
  • Dunbarney
  • Errol
  • Forgandenny
  • Fossoway – open on September 26, closed on September 27 and 28.
  • Goodlyburn
  • Inchture
  • Inch View
  • Invergowrie
  • Kettins
  • Kinloch Rannoch – open on September 26, closed on September 27 and 28.
  • Kinnoull
  • Kinross
  • Letham
  • Longforgan
  • Luncarty
  • Meigle
  • Methven
  • Milnathort
  • Moncreiffe
  • Newhill
  • Oakbank
  • Our Lady’s
  • Pitcairn
  • Rattray
  • Riverside
  • RDM
  • Royal School of Dunkeld
  • St Dominic’s
  • St Madoes
  • St Ninian’s Episcopal
  • St Stephen’s
  • Stanley
  • Tulloch
  • Viewlands

The following primary schools will be open but their nurseries will be closed:

  • Alyth
  • Braco
  • Comrie
  • Craigie
  • Fossoway – school only open on September 26
  • Glenlyon
  • Guildtown
  • Kinloch Rannoch – school only open on September 26
  • Logierait
  • Murthly

Primaries not listed will be open as normal.

St John's Academy is affected by the strikes in Perth and Kinross
St John’s Academy is affected by the strikes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross secondary schools and all-through schools closed by strikes

The following secondary and all-through schools will be closed or partially closed to pupils.

  • Bertha Park High School – open to senior pupils only
  • Blairgowrie High School
  • Breadalbane Academy – open to all except ELC and ISP
  • Community School of Auchterarder
  • Fairview School
  • Perth Academy
  • Perth Grammar School – open to all except ISP
  • Perth High School – open to S4, S5 and S6 pupils only
  • Pitlochry High School – open to all except ELC and WAC
  • St John’s Academy – closed to all pupils

Crieff High School and Kinross High School will open as normal.

Perth and Kinross Council will provide updates on its social media pages should any of the affected schools change.

All pupils who can attend school during the industrial action are encouraged to bring a packed lunch.

Where schools are open and pupils normally receive school transport, this will operate as normal.

The industrial action comes after 93.19% of polled Unison members voted to strike in Perth and Kinross. It had the highest turnout in Scotland.

Conversation