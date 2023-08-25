Perth and Kinross has Scotland’s highest turnout as school staff vote to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross has Scotland’s highest turnout as school staff vote to strike

Unison has warned of mass school closures after all four areas in Tayside and Fife voted to strike.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Unison flag.
Angus had the second highest turnout of Unison members. Image: PA.

Perth and Kinross had Scotland’s highest turnout as school staff in 24 council areas voted to strike.

A total of 67.91% of Unison members in the area voted to take industrial action – more than anywhere else in the country.

Of these, 93.19% voted to strike.

Angus had the second highest turnout with 66.56%.

Just under 90% of these members voted for walkouts.

Workers from Angus and Dundee also voted to go on strike, which means school staff across the whole of Tayside and Fife are set to take industrial action.

Unison: Largest ever school vote in Scotland

It is the largest ever vote for strike action by school staff in Scotland and could mean mass closures across the country, Unison has threatened.

Unison is the largest union in local government representing 84,000 workers.

It balloted school staff working for every council in Scotland over the 5% pay offer from employer body Cosla. Workers were due a pay rise in April.

They have also been offered an additional increase dependent on salary from January 2024 for all local government workers.

While there was a vote in favour of strike action in every council, trade union laws require a 50% turnout.

Perth and Kinross, Angus, Dundee and Fife were among the 24 councils meeting this threshold – and where strikes are threatened.

Strikes would take place in early autumn

Unison Scotland’s local government committee will meet next week to prepare for industrial action, which would likely take place in early autumn.

Unison Scottish secretary Lilian Macer said: “This is Unison’s strongest ever strike mandate in local government, which shows the level of anger felt by staff.

“The union will do everything possible to get back around the table with Cosla to resolve this dispute.

“School staff would prefer to be in school working with children, not on picket lines and closing dozens of schools.

“But the Scottish government and Cosla should be in no doubt about the determination of school staff and they’ll do what it takes to get an improved pay deal for all local government workers”

Unison Scotland local government committee chair Mark Ferguson said: “Cosla leaders are meeting today and if they fail to address the reasonable demands on the back of such a significant mandate, schools across Scotland will close and nobody wants that.

“Unison remains committed to dialogue and hopes a satisfactory resolution can be found before staff are forced to take industrial action.”

Early-years staff among those balloted

Membership groups balloted were school employees providing services to the running and operation of the school.

This included early-years staff working within a school or are co-located with a school.

The ballot did not include early-years workers in stand-alone nurseries or early-years centres.

More from Perth & Kinross

The demolished former North Muirton school building is in front of the new Riverside Primary School.
End of an era as Perth's North Muirton Primary School demolished
George Martin on stage in Better Days
Better Days? Legendary Perth nightclub inspires writer’s rave music movie bid
Searches took place on Friday at Broxden Park and Ride in Perth.
Police county lines vehicle searches take place in Perth
male and female osprey on Loch of the Lowes nest.
Loch of the Lowes ospreys make speedy getaway after record-breaking season
dandelions in overgrown grass next to football goalposts.
Perthshire residents' 're-wilding' fears kicked into long grass
Murray Main in police uniform some years ago.
Retired police chief investigating canoeists’ River Tay lease row
Angus had the second highest turnout of Unison members. Image: PA.
Huge yellow home in Highland Perthshire on the market for nearly £700k
Angus had the second highest turnout of Unison members. Image: PA.
Blair Castle Horse Trials: Pictures as riders and spectators enjoy the action
Kirkstyle Inn, Dunning.
Perthshire music festival cancelled at 11th hour following complaints
Angus had the second highest turnout of Unison members. Image: PA.
Perth heroin dealer admits threatening council officer during needle sweep

Conversation