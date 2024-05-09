Perth dealer jailed for role in Liverpool heroin operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth dealer jailed for role in Liverpool heroin operation

William Clements told social workers he "stupidly" agreed to traffic thousands of pounds of class A drugs after menacing debt collectors turned up on his doorstep.

By Jamie Buchan
Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
William Clements was caught with thousands of pounds worth of heroin at his home in Perth. Image: Shutterstock.

A Perth dealer who said he was forced into peddling heroin for Liverpool gangsters has been jailed for 16 months.

William Clements told social workers he “stupidly” agreed to traffic thousands of pounds of class A drugs after menacing debt collectors turned up on his doorstep.

The 51-year-old was arrested after police monitoring an “undercover organised crime group,” swooped on his home in the city’s Logie Crescent.

He was caught with nearly 100g of heroin, as well as £2,800 cash and two mobile phones.

Clements pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on December 18 2020 when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Drug debts

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer confirmed the drugs had a street value of around £3,700.

When interviewed, Clements told police he had paid £1,000 for the heroin and had arranged to collect it from a “Liverpudlian” at a local retail park.

Perth Sheriff Court

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “Previously, he had a long-standing heroin addiction but prior to this he had been abstinent.

“However, his partner – the former co-accused – was still using heroin.

“She had accumulated a fair amount of debt in relation to her drug use.

“That resulted in persons turning up at the door of the house, asking for money.

“It was at a level that they simply could not repay.”

Ms Clark said: “Stupidly, Mr Clements accepted an offer made to him, to clear the debt by transportation of diamorphine.

“But the police were on his tail quite quickly and after one day he was apprehended and arrested.”

She said her client is now “clean” and does not have a “prolific record”.

‘Scourge on society’

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Clements: “I note that you take full responsibility, albeit there does seem to be a minimisation in relation to your actions.

“This is despite the fact you paid £1,000 up-front for the drugs and there was a plan in place for you to sell these drugs.”

She said: “As you should well understand – given the impact this incident has had on your family – drugs are a scourge on society and you have played an important part in that supply chain by following the course of actions that you did.

“There is unfortunately no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

