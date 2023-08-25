End of an era as Perth’s North Muirton Primary School demolished

Locals rekindled childhood memories as they observed the demolition of Perth’s North Muirton Primary School.

Pupils were taught at the Uist Place building for more than four decades.

It is now a pile of rubble.

“Can’t believe it’s gone,” posted one person on the North Muirton Community Facebook page.

School building on borrowed time since Riverside opening

Remarkably, the school – which opened in 1977 – was still in operation just 15 months ago.

But the building has been on borrowed time ever since pupils moved to the adjacent new Riverside Primary School in June 2022.

The £16.5 million Riverside building replaced North Muirton and Balhousie primary schools.

It was the first Passivhaus primary school building in Scotland.

‘End of an era’ at North Muirton in Perth

The North Muirton nursery was demolished to make way for the newbuild.

And now the rest of the old school site has been flattened, leaving a feeling of emptiness for some.

“No way that’s so sad,” wrote one person on the Facebook post.

“I remember moving here 52 years ago when it was a field and all the kids played there,” someone else posted.

“Definitely end of an era.”

Riverside’s Passivhaus structures are energy efficient

Riverside Primary combines the nursery, primary and an assisted support needs elements of the two schools.

It accommodates up to 500 pupils in 16 classrooms, with a further two for future expansion.

As a Passivhaus building it is are designed and constructed with materials that allow them to be heated or cooled using very little energy.

It means energy consumption will be reduced by 60% to 80% in the new school, also aided by solar panels on the roof.

Passivhaus structures are more expensive to build – but this is offset by the reduced energy use.

One person posted: “My grandson’s lucky to be starting the beautiful new nursery.

“Beginning of a new era for many.”