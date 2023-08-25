End of an era as Perth’s North Muirton Primary School demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

End of an era as Perth’s North Muirton Primary School demolished

Pupils were taught there for more than four decades. It is now a pile of rubble.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The demolished former North Muirton school building is in front of the new Riverside Primary School.
The demolished former North Muirton school building is in front of the new Riverside Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Locals rekindled childhood memories as they observed the demolition of Perth’s North Muirton Primary School.

Pupils were taught at the Uist Place building for more than four decades.

It is now a pile of rubble.

“Can’t believe it’s gone,” posted one person on the North Muirton Community Facebook page.

School building on borrowed time since Riverside opening

Remarkably, the school – which opened in 1977 – was still in operation just 15 months ago.

But the building has been on borrowed time ever since pupils moved to the adjacent new Riverside Primary School in June 2022.

The new Riverside Primary School.
The new Riverside Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The £16.5 million Riverside building replaced North Muirton and Balhousie primary schools.

It was the first Passivhaus primary school building in Scotland.

‘End of an era’ at North Muirton in Perth

The North Muirton nursery was demolished to make way for the newbuild.

And now the rest of the old school site has been flattened, leaving a feeling of emptiness for some.

Wreckage at the former North Muirton Primary School.
There is no longer a school where North Muirton Primary used to sit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Demolition work at the former North Muirton Primary school.
Demolition work at the former school. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“No way that’s so sad,” wrote one person on the Facebook post.

“I remember moving here 52 years ago when it was a field and all the kids played there,” someone else posted.

“Definitely end of an era.”

Riverside’s Passivhaus structures are energy efficient

Riverside Primary combines the nursery, primary and an assisted support needs elements of the two schools.

It accommodates up to 500 pupils in 16 classrooms, with a further two for future expansion.

Riverside Primary School is energy efficient. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

As a Passivhaus building it is are designed and constructed with materials that allow them to be heated or cooled using very little energy.

It means energy consumption will be reduced by 60% to 80% in the new school, also aided by solar panels on the roof.

Passivhaus structures are more expensive to build – but this is offset by the reduced energy use.

One person posted: “My grandson’s lucky to be starting the beautiful new nursery.

“Beginning of a new era for many.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Unison flag.
Perth and Kinross has Scotland's highest turnout as school staff vote to strike
George Martin on stage in Better Days
Better Days? Legendary Perth nightclub inspires writer’s rave music movie bid
Searches took place on Friday at Broxden Park and Ride in Perth.
Police county lines vehicle searches take place in Perth
male and female osprey on Loch of the Lowes nest.
Loch of the Lowes ospreys make speedy getaway after record-breaking season
dandelions in overgrown grass next to football goalposts.
Perthshire residents' 're-wilding' fears kicked into long grass
Murray Main in police uniform some years ago.
Retired police chief investigating canoeists’ River Tay lease row
Sundial House in Dunkeld. Image: Savills
Huge yellow home in Highland Perthshire on the market for nearly £700k
Exciting cross country action from the first day of Blair Castle Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Blair Castle Horse Trials: Pictures as riders and spectators enjoy the action
Kirkstyle Inn, Dunning.
Perthshire music festival cancelled at 11th hour following complaints
Drug dealer Andrew Townsley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth heroin dealer admits threatening council officer during needle sweep

Conversation