Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone new boy Luke Robinson ready to turn adversity into success

The 19-year-old lost eight months of his career to injury.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone left-back Luke Robinson believes a serious injury will help make his career.
Luke Robinson believes a serious injury will help make his career. Image: Shutterstock.

Injury ruined Luke Robinson’s first loan – and threatened to derail a football career that had only just got going.

But the Wigan Athletic left-back’s Tranmere Rovers anguish will be fuel to make his season with St Johnstone a success.

The former Scotland under-19 international is set to make his Saints debut against champions Celtic on Saturday.

For a young player who already has perspective in his armoury, it’s a baptism of fire that won’t faze him.

“I got the injury in a training session, six to eight weeks into my loan at Tranmere,” Robinson recalled.

“It was an anterior rupture in the ankle.

“I’d only played three games.

“I needed surgery and it wasn’t until the middle of April that I trained again.

“This was my first experience of being put in a situation I had no control over, which was tough.

“I had to sleep in a boot and wasn’t able to change the position of my foot in bed for three months.

“It was my first loan and I was desperate to play games.

“When all the lads at Wigan stopped for the season I just carried on training then did a full pre-season and got game-time.

“I look back on the injury now and see it as a positive thing for my career.

Luke Robinson in action for Tranmere.
Luke Robinson in action for Tranmere. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself and got to grips with the recovery side of the game, what I’m doing when I’m away from the ground and working on things in the gym that you wouldn’t get the chance to do if you were playing regularly.

“It will make me a better player.

“People talk to you about a career away from football. But football is all I’ve ever known.

“In my mind, if I could get through that injury and being out for eight months I can get through pretty much anything.

“If I get picked to play Celtic I’ve got nothing to fear.

“I’ll be trying to play my normal game.”

Jason Kerr recommendation

Robinson spent time in the gym with Saints’ legend, Jason Kerr, who is still working his way back from knee surgery.

Unsurprisingly, he recommended a move to McDiarmid Park for his Wigan team-mate.

“I was back earlier than Jase but I did see him around,” said the 21-year-old. “He’s a great lad.

“I spoke to him before I came here and he couldn’t speak highly enough of the club.

“He won two trophies – and he doesn’t let that go! Who wouldn’t – not many people win a double.”

The Tranmere loan may have been a virtual write-off but Robinson does have over 20 games’ worth of first team experience with Wigan – in a pressurised situation – under his belt.

“I was only 19 when I got into the side,” he said.

“The club had gone into administration so the team was a mix of experienced pros, very young players, a few free agents and loan players.

Luke Robinson seized his big chance at Wigan.
Luke Robinson seized his big chance at Wigan. Image: Shutterstock.

“We were bottom of League One for a long time.

“I got my chance in January, Northampton away. We won 1-0, which was rare back then and I stayed in the team for the last 20-plus games.

“It kick-started my career.”

Big boots to fill

The last left-back to join Saints on loan, Adam Montgomery, was an unqualified hit.

Robinson is happy to have a benchmark to aim for.

“It’s good when you’re coming in to try and fill the shoes of somebody who has done really well,” he said.

“It’s pressure and I like pressure. I think it’s healthy.

“It gives you a standard to reach and hopefully exceed.

“That’s what I’ll be aiming to do.

“Last season was disappointing for me but I can’t wait to get going with St Johnstone.

“The gaffer (Shaun Maloney) didn’t originally see a loan as the plan for me.

“But when he told me about St Johnstone enquiring he was very unselfish and left the decision completely up to me.

“He knew that playing in the Scottish Prem was a great opportunity.

“There was no doubt in my mind. I want to play games at the highest level I can.”

