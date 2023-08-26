Accuracy has been sacrificed on the altar of speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Accuracy has been sacrificed on the altar of speed

In my young days in a newspaper caseroom, we were forced, on pain of death or worse, to check, check again. Re-check and get someone else to check.

By Steve Finan

Like you, I shake my head at the standard of written material we find all around us.

There are pitiful, ridiculous mistakes in online adverts, or in the text that scrolls across your TV during the news (a particular vexation to me). And yes, I must admit, sometimes horrible errors on the pages of newspapers.

I think I’ve worked out why this happens. It is because of mobile phone messaging.

There is an inherent flaw in the concept of instant messaging. The clue is in the “instant” part of the name. That’s what people do, they send instantly.

My daughter complains I always blame young people. My response is that the young make a lot of written mistakes. The Latin term is veritas: the defence of “truth”.

However, back to instant messaging. Watch a young person send a WhatsApp or whatever. They type like the Dickens (great old phrase) even if typing looks impossible with the inch-long, multi-coloured claws that have replaced fingernails.

When they finish, they instantly press “send”.

They don’t check, don’t go back to re-word or remedy a slip of the claw, don’t seem to care at all what was in the message. Off it flies into the great digital nowhere.

This “instant” mentality spills over into things that actually matter. They type, they press send. Accuracy has been sacrificed on the high altar of speed.

This is an alien concept to me. In my young days in a newspaper caseroom, we were forced, on pain of death or worse, to check, check again. Re-check and get someone else to check.

No excuse for mistakes, and I mean zero, was tolerated. A herd of wildebeest could stampede past my elbow; an atomic bomb explode outside; Sophia Loren could flutter her luscious long lashes at me (unlikeliest of the three scenarios) and I’d still be expected to notice rhododendron or fuchsia spelled incorrectly on the gardening page.

I think competent spelling is a reasonable thing to expect of any worker.

A friend told me she emailed a local firm to point out a foolish error in an online advert (this is the type of thing I routinely do). She received no reply, though the spelling was corrected quickly.

That’s a self-defeating approach. When someone points out a mistake, thank them. Encourage them to please do so in future if they see a mistake again. They’ve done free work for you.

It might be a little embarrassing, but it is far better for a mistake to be identified by one person than have ten thousand read it and think you a fool and your firm a sloppy operation.

 

 

Word of the week

Putative (adjective)

What is commonly accepted or supposed, but not based on actual proof. EG: “If your firm produces material which is spelled incorrectly, my putative assumption is that your product is poor, your staff incompetent, and I don’t want to deal with you.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

