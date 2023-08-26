Beautiful baronial lodge house on shores of Lintrathen Loch has mysterious secret turret room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful baronial lodge house on shores of Lintrathen Loch has mysterious secret turret room

The stunning turreted house sits on the shores of one of Angus's most beautiful lochs. Once a local waterboard headquarters it is now a magnificent family home.

By Jack McKeown
An aerial view of Lintrathen House
Lintrathen House Main Lodge has a wonderful setting on the shores of a loch. Image: Savills.

With its beautiful turreted baronial style and its unbeatable location on the shores of a loch, Lintrathen House Main Lodge is a wonderful home.

Remarkably, it was originally the headquarters for a regional water board. The Water Commissioners of Dundee acquired Lintrathen Loch and its lands in 1872 and built the house as a prestigious place to hold business meetings.

It wasn’t until 2004 that Scottish Water sold the property and it was converted into a residential home.

An aerial view of Lintrathen House
Lintrathen House Main Lodge is surrounded by glorious countryside. Image: Savills.

At that time it was given a much needed overhaul. Much of the roof was re-slated and many of the windows replaced. A few years later the kitchen was renewed, with French doors added to take advantage of views over the loch.

Two smaller rooms were combined to create the impressive drawing room. Most windows were refurbished while walls and ceilings were insulated.

The gardens have views to the Loch. Image: Savills.

Ben Scrimgeour from Building Workshop was brought in to change the layout from water board headquarters to residential home.

It was one of the very few jobs the architect could walk to – he and his wife Rosemary’s home and practice is just a short distance away on a knoll above Loch of Lintrathen.

Magnificent country house

Lintrathen House Main Lodge is now a hugely impressive country house in a very special location.

The beautiful Loch of Lintrathen sits at the foot of Glenisla a few miles to the north of Kirriemuir.

Lintrathen House
The house is as stunning as its setting. Image: Savills.

The house is accessed by a driveway off the minor country lane that encircles the loch. It leads through mature trees to a parking area.

High stone walls enclose Lintrathen House Main Lodge’s two courtyards and attractive stone planters overflow with colourful flowers. Beyond the house the waters of Loch of Lintrathen glitter in the late summer sunshine.

Dr Stephanie Sloan and Dr Edward Slack bought Lintrathen House Main Lodge at the beginning of 2021.

The view from one of the windows of the house
There are superb views from most windows. Image: Savills.

“We lived in Blairgowrie for 12 years before that,” Stephanie, 38, says. “We’re both outdoorsy and do a lot of walking but there’s so much to explore around here.

“Amazingly we had never been to Backwater Reservoir before and when we did we fell in love with the area. We said it would be amazing if we could buy a house in this area and four days later this one came up.”

Exploring inside

Stephanie ushers me across a sheltered courtyard and through a large set of doors that leads into the vestibule and then on to the kitchen.

Stretching more than 35 feet in length it is the heart of the home. There is a tiled floor, modern units, and a large central island. A dining area is set up in front of large French doors which open to the garden and offer superb views across the loch.

The kitchen and dining area of Lintrathen House, with cream cupboards, black countertops and wooden accents
The kitchen is the heart of the home. Image: Savills.

Behind the kitchen is a snug family room and through a hallway is a games room with a pool table, TV area and a wood burning stove.

“We thought about making this a dining room but the kitchen already has plenty of dining space,” Stephanie continues. “The wood burner came into its own during Storm Arwen. Our power was knocked out for a few days and it was our main source of heat. Luckily the storm only downed one of our trees.”

The games room in the property, featuring a fireplace, a sofa and armchairs and a pool table
The games room could be a dining room or another living room. Image: Savills.

The wonderful drawing room has huge windows on two sides, superb loch views and another wood burning stove.

Lintrathen House Main Lodge is heated by an environmentally friendly biomass boiler. Stephanie and Edward, 38, also installed underfloor heating in the kitchen and refurbished two bathrooms.

A living area in Lintrathen House, with patterned couches, loveseats and armchairs, a fireplace and a television.
The drawing room is an impressive space. Image: Savills.

Beyond the drawing room is a set of thick, arched solid timber doors that form the main entrance to the house and lead into a vestibule with flagstone floor.

Bedrooms and secret turret

A large guest bedroom is also on the ground floor. Spiral stone stairs twist upward inside the turret and lead to an upper landing.

The master bedroom would once have been the boardroom. Its multiple bay windows, beautiful views over the loch, high ceilings, cornicing and timber panelling give it plenty of grandeur.

A bedroom in Lintrathen House with the large windows letting in light.
Few bedrooms have this sort of grandeur. Image: Savills.

A connecting door leads into a dressing room and from there into the couple’s son Jack’s bedroom.

The Queen’s room is rather grandly titled given there are larger and more luxurious bedrooms in the house. Stephanie has the explanation: “This was the room the Queen used to dress in when she opened Backwater Reservoir in 1969.”

There is a back landing with two interconnected rooms that can be used as bedrooms or home offices.

A turret room with slanted ceilings, two twin-sized beds and a desk with a chair
The turret room has its own en suite shower room. Image: Savills.

Up another flight of stairs is the turret room. This L-shaped space has space for a bed at one end and a living area at the other. An en suite shower room makes it perfect for guests.

Amazingly, Lintrathen House Main Lodge has a secret room that has never been accessed. Stephanie points out of an attic window at a turret.

“That turret has a window on the other side looking out over the loch. There’s a little room in there but there doesn’t seem to be any way to get into it. We’ve tried all the crawlspaces. For all we know there could be a skeleton in there.”

Gardens and lochside

The gardens extend to around two acres and wrap around the house. There are a couple of expanses of lawn and two courtyards, but there are also large areas that have been left beautifully wild.

“Neither Ed nor I are big gardeners and the garden is very manageable,” Stephanie says. “We get red squirrel and pine marten – they love all the wilderness.”

An aerial view of Lintrathen House
The gardens have plenty of lovely wilderness. Image: Savills.

In the summer the leaves provide shade and privacy. In the winter you can see straight across the loch to Balintore Castle. The excellent Wee Bear Cafe is within walking distance of the house.

Scottish Water still owns the strip of land at the lochside, however there’s a gate in the garden that gives access to the water’s edge.

With their young son Jack 21 months old and a second child due any day now Stephanie and Edward have decided the time is right to move on.

“We really love this house but it isn’t the best place to bring up really young children,” Stephanie says. “There aren’t many other children nearby for them to play with.

“We’re going to move to St Andrews so the kids can go to Madras. We’ve loved living here though – I wish we could take the view with us.”

Lintrathen House Main Lodge, by Kirriemuir is on sale with Savills for offers over £950,000.

