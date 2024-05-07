Dundee home offering 5 bedrooms for less than £300k has price cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee home offering 5 bedrooms for less than £300k has price cut

The Charleston Drive house could even have 6 bedrooms if the study is converted.

By Andrew Robson
The 5-bed Charleston Drive home.
The Charleston Drive home. Image: Rosie Fraser

A Dundee home offering five bedrooms for less than £300,000 has had its price cut.

The Charleston Drive property first appeared on the market in November but has recently had £10,000 knocked off the asking price.

It is among the lowest-priced five-bedroom homes currently on the market in the city – and could even become a six-bedroom house.

The property comes with modern living spaces including a living room at the back, which leads into a bright sunroom, with doors to the garden.

Next door is a galley-style kitchen with built-in appliances.

Patio doors lead to the sun room.
Patio doors lead to the sunroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
The living room inside Dundee home with price cut
The living room. Image: Rosie Fraser
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser
The kitchen overlooks the garden
The kitchen overlooks the garden. Image: Rosie Fraser
The sun room
The sunroom. Image: Rosie Fraser

Two double bedrooms – one in use as a sitting room – and the four-piece family bathroom with underfloor heating are also downstairs.

There is also a small study, which could even be converted into a sixth bedroom.

On the first floor are two more double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

A modern shower room completes the home.

A double bedroom.
A double bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
Another bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
Another bedroom.
An upstairs bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
A downstairs bedroom.
One of the downstairs bedrooms is currently used as a second sitting room. Image: Rosie Fraser
The small study
The small study. Image: Rosie Fraser
The single bedroom.
The single bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
The shower room
The shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser

A paved driveway leads to a carport and a single-car garage outside the home.

To the rear, there is a low-maintenance gravel garden in addition to the large decking area which is an ideal space for summer barbecues.

The front features shrubs and a small lawn.

The rear garden.
The rear garden. Image: Rosie Fraser
A lawn sits to the from of the Dundee home
A lawn sits at the front of the home. Image: Rosie Fraser
The home on Charleston Drive.
The home is on Charleston Drive. Image: Rosie Fraser

The Charleston Drive house is on the market for offers over £285,000 with Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

