Dundee home offering 5 bedrooms for less than £300k has price cut

A Dundee home offering five bedrooms for less than £300,000 has had its price cut.

The Charleston Drive property first appeared on the market in November but has recently had £10,000 knocked off the asking price.

It is among the lowest-priced five-bedroom homes currently on the market in the city – and could even become a six-bedroom house.

The property comes with modern living spaces including a living room at the back, which leads into a bright sunroom, with doors to the garden.

Next door is a galley-style kitchen with built-in appliances.

Two double bedrooms – one in use as a sitting room – and the four-piece family bathroom with underfloor heating are also downstairs.

There is also a small study, which could even be converted into a sixth bedroom.

On the first floor are two more double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

A modern shower room completes the home.

A paved driveway leads to a carport and a single-car garage outside the home.

To the rear, there is a low-maintenance gravel garden in addition to the large decking area which is an ideal space for summer barbecues.

The front features shrubs and a small lawn.

The Charleston Drive house is on the market for offers over £285,000 with Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a Broughy Ferry home with a “unique” layout and a separate apartment has gone on the market.

And, two townhouses on one of Dundee’s most exclusive streets have been restored to their original glory.