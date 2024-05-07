New eco shop opens in Dundee Overgate – and locals can get involved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New eco shop opens in Dundee Overgate – and locals can get involved

By Ben MacDonald
Sara Thomson has opened her new store in Dundee
The Leith Collective's founder Sara Thomson opens the Overgate store. Image: McCosh Communications

A new eco shop offering products made from reusable materials has opened in the Overgate in Dundee – and locals can get involved.

The Leith Collective has opened in the upper mall, next to Subway.

The shop – which also has outlets in Glasgow and Edinburgh – showcases items produced by more than 400 artists and makers from across the country, with the aim of recycling and reusing items that would otherwise go to landfill.

Bosses now want to get more creators in the Dundee area involved in showcasing their wares in the shop.

There are also plans for events and workshops.

Dundee a ‘natural choice’ for new Leith Collective shop

Founder Sara Thomson said: “Dundee is such a creative and inspiring city, it felt like the natural choice when it came to finding a location for our next shop.

“The shop is located right in the heart of the Overgate and gives us a fantastic opportunity to get our message of sustainability across to as many people as possible.”

Any artists keen on stocking their products in The Leith Collective can contact Sara at info@theleithcollective.com with a description of their work, up to five photos and links to their website or social media channels.

The store features stock made from reusable materials. Image: McCosh Communications

Anyone selling their goods will pay a commission to the shop on each item.

The Leith Collective joins clothing chain Bee Inspired in opening a store in the Overgate.

Bosses at the centre have been working to move some shops around as they deal with “considerable” interest from new retailers.

Last week, The Courier held a summit on the future of the city’s high street.

