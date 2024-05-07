New eco shop opens in Dundee Overgate – and locals can get involved

A new eco shop offering products made from reusable materials has opened in the Overgate in Dundee – and locals can get involved.

The Leith Collective has opened in the upper mall, next to Subway.

The shop – which also has outlets in Glasgow and Edinburgh – showcases items produced by more than 400 artists and makers from across the country, with the aim of recycling and reusing items that would otherwise go to landfill.

Bosses now want to get more creators in the Dundee area involved in showcasing their wares in the shop.

There are also plans for events and workshops.

Dundee a ‘natural choice’ for new Leith Collective shop

Founder Sara Thomson said: “Dundee is such a creative and inspiring city, it felt like the natural choice when it came to finding a location for our next shop.

“The shop is located right in the heart of the Overgate and gives us a fantastic opportunity to get our message of sustainability across to as many people as possible.”

Any artists keen on stocking their products in The Leith Collective can contact Sara at info@theleithcollective.com with a description of their work, up to five photos and links to their website or social media channels.

Anyone selling their goods will pay a commission to the shop on each item.

The Leith Collective joins clothing chain Bee Inspired in opening a store in the Overgate.

Bosses at the centre have been working to move some shops around as they deal with “considerable” interest from new retailers.

Last week, The Courier held a summit on the future of the city’s high street.