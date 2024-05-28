VIDEO: RAF aircraft spotted flying low above parts of Dundee

An RAF aircraft has been spotted flying low above parts of Dundee.

Residents reported seeing the plane, a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III, flying metres above buildings on Tuesday afternoon.

Data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed it flying along the coastline at over 1,000 feet.

Video footage obtained by The Courier shows the plane flying above Dundee Airport at a low altitude.

It is understood that the aircraft was taking part in an RAF training programme, flying out of the Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire.

The plane performed a practice approach at Dundee – hence why it was so low – before climbing out and eventually landing at RAF Lossiemouth.

It comes weeks after RAF Typhoon fighter jets were spotted flying low over parts of Fife and Angus.

An RAF spokeperson said: “‘An RAF C-17 Globemaster from RAF Brize Norton was completing a routine training sortie today in northern England and eastern Scotland. This included low level flying.

“The RAF routinely uses differing areas all over the UK for training as they provide complex and differing airspace challenges for our aircrew to ensure they are ready for operations globally.”