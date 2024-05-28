VIDEO: RAF aircraft spotted flying low above parts of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: RAF aircraft spotted flying low above parts of Dundee

The Boeing C-17A Globemaster III was seen over Dundee Airport.

By Ben MacDonald

An RAF aircraft has been spotted flying low above parts of Dundee.

Residents reported seeing the plane, a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III, flying metres above buildings on Tuesday afternoon.

Data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed it flying along the coastline at over 1,000 feet.

Video footage obtained by The Courier shows the plane flying above Dundee Airport at a low altitude.

Flightradar24 showed the plane flying along Dundee’s coastline. Image: Flightradar24

It is understood that the aircraft was taking part in an RAF training programme, flying out of the Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire.

The plane performed a practice approach at Dundee – hence why it was so low – before climbing out and eventually landing at RAF Lossiemouth.

RAF aircraft flies over Dundee Airport
The plane was seen flying over Dundee Airport at a low altitude. Image: Supplied

It comes weeks after RAF Typhoon fighter jets were spotted flying low over parts of Fife and Angus.

An RAF spokeperson said: “‘An RAF C-17 Globemaster from RAF Brize Norton was completing a routine training sortie today in northern England and eastern Scotland. This included low level flying.

“The RAF routinely uses differing areas all over the UK for training as they provide complex and differing airspace challenges for our aircrew to ensure they are ready for operations globally.”

