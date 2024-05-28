Tuesday court round-up — ‘I don’t give a f***, I’ll never change’

A pair of Dundee crack users have admitted attacking a drugs buddy who had to lock them in his flat until police arrived.

HMP Perth inmates Martin Cord and Edward Prus were brought from jail to Dundee Sheriff Court where they each admitted assaulting Murray Hanlon.

The court heard the trio were taking crack together at Hanlon’s flat in Elders Court, Dundee, on November 16 last year.

In the early hours of the morning Prus, 42, punched Mr Hanlon on the head and body, leaving him injured.

Cord, 38, lunged towards Mr Hanlon with a screwdriver and struck him on the head and hand with the tool.

He also threw a plate at Mr Hanlon, which struck him on the head.

Injured, the victim fled the flat after locking the pair inside.

Cord was jailed for 11 months and Prus, who was on bail orders from Perth and Dundee Sheriff Courts at the time, was imprisoned for six months.

Woman-hater jailed

A misogynistic offender with previous convictions for brutalising women has been jailed for rape and abuse in Perthshire. Clifford Hodgkins,42, was told by judge Lord Scott he will serve a nine-year term for his crimes. The High Court in Edinburgh heard how he abused his victim over a 19-month period at locations in Blairgowrie.

‘I’ll never change’

A drunk woman arrested for kicking off in Montrose told police at Ninewells: “I don’t give a f***, I’m 36 years old, I’ll never change.”

Now 37, Zoe Cormie was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court after being brought from HMP Polmont to admit a string of charges dating back to November 28 last year.

Cormie, then on bail, admitted assaulting one man on Provost Reid’s Road by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a mobile phone and attacking another by seizing him on the body.

She further admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by walking out in front of a moving car in the Angus town and trying to open the door.

During a journey to West Bell Street HQ, she shouted, swore, threatened and struggled with police and spat in the face of a female constable at the station.

Cormie was taken to Ninewells A&E, where she continued shouting and swearing and made homophobic remarks to police.

Her solicitor Billy Rennie explained she is currently subject to a community payback order.

He said: “This behaviour is in stark contrast to how she conducts herself in the prison environment.

“She, in the prison environment, flourishes.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Cormie for 16 months, backdated to when she was first remanded.

He said: “I think you know what your problem is – it’s when you get involved with your acquaintances and you get under the influence.”

Dirty delivery driver

A kebab shop delivery driver from Dundee sexually assaulted three 16-year-old girls at a pyjama party in rural Angus. After arriving with a takeaway order, Muhammed Awais, 27, asked his young victims for a hug, before following and groping them, leaving them in tears.

Indecency charges

Omar Sohail, 33, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of communicating indecently with a child between the age of 13 and 15.

A second charge alleged he caused a child in the same age range to look at a sexual image.

Both are crimes under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Sohail, of Dundee, made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Bail was granted.

