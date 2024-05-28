Tuesday court round-up — ‘I don’t give a f***, I’ll never change’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — ‘I don’t give a f***, I’ll never change’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A pair of Dundee crack users have admitted attacking a drugs buddy who had to lock them in his flat until police arrived.

HMP Perth inmates Martin Cord and Edward Prus were brought from jail to Dundee Sheriff Court where they each admitted assaulting Murray Hanlon.

The court heard the trio were taking crack together at Hanlon’s flat in Elders Court, Dundee, on November 16 last year.

In the early hours of the morning Prus, 42, punched Mr Hanlon on the head and body, leaving him injured.

Elders Court sign
The assault happened at Elders Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Cord, 38, lunged towards Mr Hanlon with a screwdriver and struck him on the head and hand with the tool.

He also threw a plate at Mr Hanlon, which struck him on the head.

Injured, the victim fled the flat after locking the pair inside.

Cord was jailed for 11 months and Prus, who was on bail orders from Perth and Dundee Sheriff Courts at the time, was imprisoned for six months.

Woman-hater jailed

A misogynistic offender with previous convictions for brutalising women has been jailed for rape and abuse in Perthshire. Clifford Hodgkins,42, was told by judge Lord Scott he will serve a nine-year term for his crimes. The High Court in Edinburgh heard how he abused his victim over a 19-month period at locations in Blairgowrie.

Clifford Hodgkins
Clifford Hodgkins.

‘I’ll never change’

A drunk woman arrested for kicking off in Montrose told police at Ninewells: “I don’t give a f***, I’m 36 years old, I’ll never change.”

Now 37, Zoe Cormie was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court after being brought from HMP Polmont to admit a string of charges dating back to November 28 last year.

Cormie, then on bail, admitted assaulting one man on Provost Reid’s Road by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a mobile phone and attacking another by seizing him on the body.

She further admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by walking out in front of a moving car in the Angus town and trying to open the door.

During a journey to West Bell Street HQ, she shouted, swore, threatened and struggled with police and spat in the face of a female constable at the station.

Cormie was taken to Ninewells A&E, where she continued shouting and swearing and made homophobic remarks to police.

Her solicitor Billy Rennie explained she is currently subject to a community payback order.

He said: “This behaviour is in stark contrast to how she conducts herself in the prison environment.

“She, in the prison environment, flourishes.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Cormie for 16 months, backdated to when she was first remanded.

He said: “I think you know what your problem is – it’s when you get involved with your acquaintances and you get under the influence.”

Dirty delivery driver

A kebab shop delivery driver from Dundee sexually assaulted three 16-year-old girls at a pyjama party in rural Angus. After arriving with a takeaway order, Muhammed Awais, 27, asked his young victims for a hug, before following and groping them, leaving them in tears.

Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Muhammed Awais had been delivering food for Corfu Kebabs in Dundee when he assaulted the teenagers.

Indecency charges

Omar Sohail, 33, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of communicating indecently with a child between the age of 13 and 15.

A second charge alleged he caused a child in the same age range to look at a sexual image.

Both are crimes under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Sohail, of Dundee, made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Bail was granted.

