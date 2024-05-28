Aim to ‘make golf available to everyone’ in Dundee – despite Caird Park closure proposals

Leisure and Culture Dundee says it remains “committed” to increasing participation in golf in the city – despite consulting on proposals to shut the Caird Park courses.

It was announced earlier this month that Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) is looking to cease operating three city services in a bid to save around £500,000 each year.

This includes the Caird Park golf courses which, despite seeing membership increase 4.7% on the previous year, LACD says have become “financially challenging” to operate.

The closure of the courses would save £335,000 a year.

However, in an ‘in-season’ newsletter sent to members, Golf Dundee – which is run by LACD – said it remains the aim to “make golf available to everyone”.

The newsletter said: “Golf Dundee are committed to increasing participation in the sport with our aim to make golf available to everyone.

“Club membership can be expensive, and we appreciate that you’ll be looking around for the best options.

“This was the driving force behind Golf Dundee Club which was launched last year.”

But Liberal Democrat councillor Daniel Coleman, who represents the Strathmartine ward Caird Park falls under, branded the claim “ridiculous”.

“It seems somewhat ridiculous for Leisure and Culture Dundee to claim it is trying to increase participation in sport and at the same time consulting on possible closure of the golf course it has responsibility for managing on behalf of the council”, he said.

“The Liberal Democrat group is clear that if Dundee is to have a quality offer in terms of leisure and recreation facilities both for the people of Dundee and its visitors into the future then the golf course, castle museum and observatory must remain open.”

Public consultation ongoing

LACD, alongside Dundee City Council, is running a public consultation on the closure proposals until the end of June.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council previously said: “Before any final decisions are taken, it is essential that we and Leisure and Culture Dundee understand what implementing these proposals would mean for users and the wider community.

“We are committed to working with communities on each of these proposals, understanding that they will have different implications depending on individuals’ circumstances.”