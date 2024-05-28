Aim to ‘make golf available to everyone’ in Dundee – despite Caird Park closure proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Aim to ‘make golf available to everyone’ in Dundee – despite Caird Park closure proposals

Leisure and Culture Dundee is looking to cease operating three city services in a bid to save around £500,000 each year.

By Laura Devlin
Caird Park Golf Course. Image: DC Thomson
Caird Park Golf Course. Image: DC Thomson

Leisure and Culture Dundee says it remains “committed” to increasing participation in golf in the city – despite consulting on proposals to shut the Caird Park courses.

It was announced earlier this month that Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) is looking to cease operating three city services in a bid to save around £500,000 each year.

This includes the Caird Park golf courses which, despite seeing membership increase 4.7% on the previous year, LACD says have become “financially challenging” to operate.

The closure of the courses would save £335,000 a year.

The Caird Park golf course could close under the proposals. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

However, in an ‘in-season’ newsletter sent to members, Golf Dundee – which is run by LACD – said it remains the aim to “make golf available to everyone”.

The newsletter said: “Golf Dundee are committed to increasing participation in the sport with our aim to make golf available to everyone.

“Club membership can be expensive, and we appreciate that you’ll be looking around for the best options.

“This was the driving force behind Golf Dundee Club which was launched last year.”

But Liberal Democrat councillor Daniel Coleman, who represents the Strathmartine ward Caird Park falls under, branded the claim “ridiculous”.

Liberal Democrat councillor for Strathmartine, Daniel Coleman. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It seems somewhat ridiculous for Leisure and Culture Dundee to claim it is trying to increase participation in sport and at the same time consulting on possible closure of the golf course it has responsibility for managing on behalf of the council”, he said.

“The Liberal Democrat group is clear that if Dundee is to have a quality offer in terms of leisure and recreation facilities both for the people of Dundee and its visitors into the future then the golf course, castle museum and observatory must remain open.”

Public consultation ongoing

LACD, alongside Dundee City Council, is running a public consultation on the closure proposals until the end of June.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council previously said: “Before any final decisions are taken, it is essential that we and Leisure and Culture Dundee understand what implementing these proposals would mean for users and the wider community.

“We are committed to working with communities on each of these proposals, understanding that they will have different implications depending on individuals’ circumstances.”

More from Dundee

James Donnelly, Bonnethill Court in Dundee.
Thug battered drugs buddy with crowbar and meat cleaver at Dundee multi
Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Dundee delivery driver sexually assaulted teenage girls at Angus pyjama party
Christian Williams.
BMW driver with replica assault rifle reached 120mph in police chase through Angus and…
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year…
10
Diversion routes for drivers during major works at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee have been revealed. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Diversion routes revealed for major Swallow Roundabout roadworks in Dundee
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Canon Andrew McKenzie nominated Bishop of Dunkeld Picture shows; Canon Andrew McKenzie . N/A. Supplied by Diocese Dunkeld Date; Unknown
New Bishop of Dunkeld announced as Canon Andrew McKenzie
Caravans at the site opposite the Apex Hotel.
Council takes legal action against encampment at empty Dundee Waterfront site
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at a workshop session for No Love Songs. Image: Alastair More
The View singer Kyle Falconer 'to spend year travelling world with family' after leaving…
Miroslav Novotny
Arbroath man turned his home into huge cannabis farm
Bert Stewart and his beloved Chihuhua.
£1k reward to reunite Dundee pensioner with pet dog

Conversation