Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia training pool shut for 2 days after being ‘emptied of water’

It is the latest closure to affect the leisure centre.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Olympia training pool closed
The Olympia training pool. Image: Alan Richardson

The training pool at the Olympia in Dundee is shut for the next two days after swimmers reportedly turned up to find it had been emptied of water.

Members of swimming clubs arrived at the leisure centre on Tuesday morning, only to be told the 50m pool was unavailable for use.

David Haig, a coach with Dundee City Aquatics, claims the pool was “clearly” empty when members got to the centre at around 6.30am.

The pool is now unavailable for 48 hours due to what Leisure and Culture Dundee says is a “short-term technical issue”.

‘There was no water in the pool’

David told The Courier: “You could clearly see there was no water in the pool.

“The pool staff looked as shocked at the situation as everyone else.

“We were not told what had happened, but there was nothing else for it but to turn around and go away.

“You do have to wonder where all that water has gone – I sincerely hope the sudden and quick emptying of the pool isn’t going to cause further issues.”

Head coach of Dundee City Aquatics David Haig outside the Olympia.
Dundee City Aquatics coach David Haig. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee said the water had not been let out the pool manually but did not confirm the cause.

A post on the Olympia Facebook page said: “Due to a short-term technical issue, our 50m training pool, which includes the activity pool and dive pool, is currently unavailable.

“We expect that the pool will be out of action for 48 hours, but are working hard to reopen as soon as possible.

“Alternative swimming provision is in place at our other pools including Lochee Leisure Centre, St Paul’s, Grove and Harris swim and sports centres.

Leisure and Culture Dundee apologises as Olympia training pool closed

“Swim lesson attendees will be contacted by the aquatics team and plans will be put in place for our pregnancy pool session.

“Power Swim, Good Boost and Aqua Fit sessions for Tuesday and Wednesday have been cancelled.

“We will provide a further update in due course and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The leisure and toddler pools at the Olympia reopened earlier this month after a closure lasting more than two months due to issues with the flumes structure.

The entire centre only reopened in December after more than two years worth of repairs costing £6 million.

There has been a series of issues at the Olympia since its December reopening.

