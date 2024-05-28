Thug battered drugs buddy with crowbar and meat cleaver at Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thug battered drugs buddy with crowbar and meat cleaver at Dundee multi

James Donnelly set upon his pal, before robbing him of cash, a phone, a bus pass and keys.

By Ross Gardiner
James Donnelly, Bonnethill Court in Dundee.
James Donnelly pled guilty to the attack at Bonnethill Court.

A man bludgeoned his pal with a crowbar, before striking him with a meat cleaver, during a vicious, drug-fuelled attack at a Dundee multi.

James Donnelly robbed Michael Mason of his bus pass and cash, before ordering him to leave his flat.

Mr Mason was later found battered, bruised and collapsed on his sofa by his housing officer.

Donnelly, 41, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted the grisly September 2020 assault.

He will be sentenced later this summer.

Crowbar and cleaver attack

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon said Mr Mason arrived at Bonnethill Court alone at around 8.45pm with the intention of procuring drugs.

He met Donnelly and went into his flat, where they consumed drugs together.

“The accused has, without warning, continued for some time repeatedly striking the complainer with a crowbar to his body and striking his body with a meat cleaver once,” Mr Gordon said.

James Donnelly leaving Forfar Sheriff Court.

Donnelly robbed Mr Mason of £90 cash, a mobile phone, a bus pass and a set of keys, before demanding he leave.

The court heard Mr Mason arrived home at 3am.

He was discovered by his housing officer on the sofa five hours later.

Mr Mason was taken to hospital and police were contacted.

A high-rise block of flats in Dundee.
Bonnethill Court.

Officers found the crowbar and meat cleaver at Donnelly’s flat.

They contained the DNA of both men.

Mr Mason had bruises and abrasions on his body and lacerations on both arms.

He also had a cut on his hands and fingers and a puncture wound on one palm.

His wounds were closed with Steri-Strips.

Guilty plea, prison warning

Donnelly admitted that on September 21 and 22 in 2020, he assaulted Michael Mason to his injury at his former flat in Bonnethill Court, Dundee.

He repeatedly struck Mr Mason on the body with a crowbar and struck him once on the body with a meat cleaver, the charge stated.

Donnelly admitted a second charge of robbery.

The court heard he has previous convictions for possessing weapons.

Earlier in proceedings, Donnelly spent 162 days on remand, over multiple short stays in prison.

Donnelly, now of Ann Street in Dundee, will return to be sentenced on July 4 after Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown called for background reports.

The sheriff said: “In respect of a matter such as this, a custodial sentence is definitely an option.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

