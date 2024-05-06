High Street Summit: How Dundee city centre can shake-off its negative image and warnings over ‘toxic nostalgia’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High Street Summit: How Dundee city centre can shake-off its negative image and warnings over ‘toxic nostalgia’

An expert panel discussed how Dundee's centre can improve at The Courier's High Street Summit.

By Paul Malik
The Courier's High Street Summit event featured The Courier editor David Clegg, Matt Colledge of Altrincham Forward, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, Ron Smith of Glamis Investments, urban planning expert Dr Husam Alwaer and Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce president Kelly-Anne Fairweather. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Courier's High Street Summit event featured The Courier editor David Clegg, Matt Colledge of Altrincham Forward, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, Ron Smith of Glamis Investments, urban planning expert Dr Husam Alwaer and Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce president Kelly-Anne Fairweather. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An architect of a programme which changed the fortunes of one of England’s most notorious “ghost towns” has told Dundee to be “brave” in its approach to improving its city centre.

Matt Colledge created and led Altrincham Forward, a public, private and community partnership that spearheaded the transformation of the English market town.

He was a guest speaker at The Courier’s Dundee Matters event at Meadowside, which saw community and business leaders come together to discuss how to reverse the decline of the city centre.

Mr Colledge warned of a “toxic nostalgia” which can plague regeneration projects and said an integrated approach utilising Dundee’s many assets would help revitalise the city centre experience.

A panel including council administration leader John Alexander, Chamber of Commerce president Kelly-Anne Fairweather, urban planning expert Dr Husam Alwaer, entrepreneur Ron Smith and Mr Colledge, discussed problems surrounding the High Street.

The panellists also fielded questions from the audience, assembled from invited business owners and stakeholders with The Courier editor David Clegg compering the discussion.

Attendees quizzed them on a range of topics including the controversial LEZ, parking charges, cleanliness and empty shopping units.

Changed the face of Altrincham

Mr Colledge explained Altrincham had, in 2010, the highest High Street vacancy rate in England.

After years of investment and engagement with public and private sector bodies, the town was able to reduce its empty-shop rate by 73%.

Its historic market, which in 2010 had a turnover of around £150,000 annually, now rakes in more than £7 million a year. This, from a public-sector investment of around £1m, he said.

Decision makers and the public at large, he added, had to be prepared to cut ties from the past which could stifle change.

“One of the things we found with the Altrincham task force was this phrase we coined, toxic nostalgia,” he said.

Matt Colledge, Director of IntoPlaces spoke at our high street summit on Thursday, May 2.
Matt Colledge shared his experiences of helping transform Altrincham. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“People looking back to a period of time that probably wasn’t as wonderful as it seemed.

“What we probably have to do is capture the best of what we had, and if we can repackage it for the future, then brilliant.

“But we need to change, we need to move and we need to move on.

“That really reflected the vision that we had (for Altrincham).

“The council did spend money, on repurposing the realm, to make it a better and more welcoming environment.”

Footfall is key

Restaurant owner and president of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce president Kelly-Anne Fairweather highlighted the changing face of shopping and consumer habits.

She said business owners in the city centre were willing to work on a more collaborative approach, and appreciated that High Street shopping and retail were not what they once were.

She said: “The city is changing. Like any city centre, one of the pressures is footfall.

“When there are events on in the city, we all benefit. Whether that’s the farmers market, the markets that run at the Steeple, events in the Keiller Centre…we need to stop looking at things as competition and have more collaboration.

“If there are people in the city centre, and the door (of your business is open) then chances are you will benefit from that.

“I think we are sometimes not as good as we should be in getting a calendar of events together.

“But most people want to push things forward. They want to work in a more collaborative fashion.

“We have to accept that High Street shopping is not what it once was.

“So what else can we do to bring people in?”

Addressing negative image of Dundee city centre

Dr Husam Alwaer is the programme director for Dundee University’s urban planning department.

He is an award-winning author and curator of events, focussing on issues of place making and urban design practice and their social impacts.

Dr Alwaer explained the importance of the city’s High Street as the “spine” of Dundee.

He noted the relationship between the city centre, the waterfront and the rest of the city was paramount in helping revive it.

He said: “The High Street of Dundee is the spine of the community.

“Before retail, it was the core of the city centre. It served Dundee and its people beyond retail.

Shoppers on Dundee’s Murraygate.

“In terms of the public authority, libraries, public health and so on. We really need to look at that ‘spine’ once again.

“And it is not in a vacuum. In terms of connectivity, that ‘spine’ needs to speak with the rest of the city, with its relationship with the waterfront, its relationship with the rest of the city.

“Basically, let us reinvent convenience into our High Street. What is really important too is the experience, not just the provision of stuff.”

Change to non domestic rates needed

Ron Smith is the managing director of Glamis Investments, a private crowdfunding business which funds innovative UK businesses.

He raised the issue of differences in business rates which he claimed favoured out of town retail parks.

He also suggested online sellers should be targeted with a 5% transaction charge which could be given back to councils to invest.

“Scotland’s GDP is dominated by inward investment,” he said.

“Tesco, Asda, Curries, Boots…and these companies offer only one thing to Dundonians, and all cities and towns in Scotland.

“That is subsistence earnings.

“All the prosperity which was here, 25-35 years ago, that was based on local businesses, has been sucked out of Scotland and generally goes to London, is taxed there, and then distributed to non-Scottish shareholders.

“Whereas, in the past, that prosperity that was raised in Dundee, was spent in Dundee.

“One of the things that upsets me is the inertia of government to recognise these things.

Around 100 people attended The Courier’s High Street Summit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“If you are a retailer out at the Kingsway retail park, and you can only get there because you are a big business…your non-domestic rates are subsidised.

“You pay about 30% per square foot of what someone is charged in the town.

“That is one of the reasons we have vacant shops.

“We have to have a rebalancing. We need to charge the out of town businesses more…and use that money to support city centres.”

As well as making a pledge to invest more on the cleanliness of the city centre, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said he would “continue to challenge” the Scottish Government for changes to non-domestic rates.

The event was part of a Courier initiative aimed at finding solutions for the city centre’s problems, Dundee Matters.

Conversation