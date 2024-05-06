Council leader pledges £200,000 to clean up Dundee city centre following Courier campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council leader pledges £200,000 to clean up Dundee city centre following Courier campaign

Council leader John Alexander has committed to adding more environmental service staff and bringing in external cleaning experts to make city centre more attractive.

By Paul Malik
Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander on the panel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander on the panel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An additional £200,000 is to be spent cleaning up the city centre, following revelations brought about by The Courier’s Dundee Matters campaign.

The extra money will go toward hiring more environmental services staff as well as bringing in private contractors to deep clean the city centre.

Council administration leader John Alexander committed to the funding at The Courier’s High Street Summit at Meadowside.

It follows information gleamed from an exclusive survey carried out by The Courier which found more than half of respondents felt the cleanliness of the city’s High Street was “poor” or “very poor”.

A panel including Mr Alexander, business owner Kelly-Anne Fairweather, urban planning expert Dr Husam Alwaer, business investor Ron Smith and High Street Task Force director Matt Colledge discussed the challenges and possibilities for the High Street.

Members of Dundee’s business, creative and education communities were also in attendance, and were able to grill the panel on how best to reverse the fortunes of the city centre area.

Money for the High Street promised

Mr Alexander also pledged the council would look at reducing “some parking charges” as well as looking at improving vacant shop-fronts.

It was part of a range of measures the council will undertake to improve the High Street.

Working with youth-groups including Hot Chocolate Trust and Street Soccer Scotland, a programme has been launched to tackle youth crime.

And a review of how the DD1 group works and “beefing up” support encouraging more private sector businesses to join is to take place.

Mr Alexander said: “Everyone is acutely aware, cleanliness in general has taken a dip.

“This is partly driven by the fact we have seen such a significant decrease in public sector finance.

“Recognition of that, and doing something about it is what everyone wants to see.

“So an additional £200,000 will be spent on the environment over the coming months.

“That will mean additional staff.

“We are bringing in external contractors and ‘street scrubbers’ (to clean the ‘stickiness’ from the pavement).

“But also work in replacing the planters, removing graffiti, dressing shops which are looking tired.

“So there will be £200,000 directed toward the environment, for more staff and more equipment.

“Over and above that, there is a network of actions being taken forward.

“And hopefully (people) will see that over the coming weeks and months, which fingers crossed, will have a noticeable improvement on issues seen through (The Courier’s) survey.”

