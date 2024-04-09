Scots clothing brand worn by Leo Messi announces Dundee store opening date

Streetwear fashion brand Bee Inspired has announced when it will open its new Dundee store.

The company, which has famous fans including World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Scottish actor Martin Compston, recently revealed plans to open a shop in Dundee.

Preparations are well under way, with the firm set to throw the doors open on their new unit on the Overgate’s first floor on April 20.

Marketing manager Jade Roberston said the firm was incredibly excited to be opening in the city.

She said having a physical presence cemented the company as an “established brand” in premium streetwear.

Former footballers

Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran set up Bee Inspired in 2013.

Steven played for both Dundee and Dundee United during his career, while Mark enjoyed time as a professional at clubs including Partick Thistle and Ross County.

The pair, who were both born in Perth, have cultivated a strong following online, which has seen their brand brandished by household names.

Bee Inspired’s Instagram has almost 300,000 followers and the company continues to work with football clubs and players around the world as part of its branding and marketing techniques.

Brand realisation

Jade points out the company has fulfilled more than 1 million orders online worldwide.

And the store opening in the Overgate is almost a homecoming for the company, given Steven Robb’s connections with the Dark Blues and the Terrors.

“When you have an actual shop, people realise ‘wow, that really is an established brand’,” she said.

“And we always get complimented on the quality of our clothes, so it is good for customers to be able to come in, feel the products for themselves and try clothing on.

“Some people prefer to try things on and see garments in a shop too.”

On that photo with Leo Messi, Jade adds: “It really is all about getting the brand acknowledged by people and players who are relevant.

“There are so many influencers out right now, but not all fit our brand.

“We try to be selective who we send it to. Mark and Steve remember being in the changing room, speaking with team mates about fashion and brands and talking about what they were going to wear on nights-out.

“The brand really is inspired as a fashion label for footballers and athletes, and that kind of style.”

Overgate announcement

The news of the shop opening follows the recent announcement of the closure of fashion retailer Superdry in the Overgate

While Bee Inspired opens for the first time on Saturday April 20, Superdry will close.

Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, said: “We are pleased to confirm Bee Inspired is coming to Overgate. This is an exciting new retail addition to the centre, particularly with the brand being homegrown in Dundee.

“The arrival of Bee Inspired’s first store in the city is generating great interest amongst fans of its stylish and affordable collections, and we look forward to sharing more details of what customers can expect as the opening date approaches.”