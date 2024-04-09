Scots clothing brand worn by Leo Messi announces Dundee store opening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Scots clothing brand worn by Leo Messi announces Dundee store opening date

Bee Inspired was set up by retired Tayside footballers Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran in 2013.

By Paul Malik
Bee Inspired founders Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran. Image: Bee Inspired
Bee Inspired founders Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran. Image: Bee Inspired

Streetwear fashion brand Bee Inspired has announced when it will open its new Dundee store.

The company, which has famous fans including World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Scottish actor Martin Compston, recently revealed plans to open a shop in Dundee.

Preparations are well under way, with the firm set to throw the doors open on their new unit on the Overgate’s first floor on April 20.

Marketing manager Jade Roberston said the firm was incredibly excited to be opening in the city.

She said having a physical presence cemented the company as an “established brand” in premium streetwear.

Former footballers

Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran set up Bee Inspired in 2013.

Steven played for both Dundee and Dundee United during his career, while Mark enjoyed time as a professional at clubs including Partick Thistle and Ross County.

Former Dundee FC star Steven Robb is bringing Bee Inspired to the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group

The pair, who were both born in Perth, have cultivated a strong following online, which has seen their brand brandished by household names.

Bee Inspired’s Instagram has almost 300,000 followers and the company continues to work with football clubs and players around the world as part of its branding and marketing techniques.

Brand realisation

Jade points out the company has fulfilled more than 1 million orders online worldwide.

And the store opening in the Overgate is almost a homecoming for the company, given Steven Robb’s connections with the Dark Blues and the Terrors.

“When you have an actual shop, people realise ‘wow, that really is an established brand’,” she said.

“And we always get complimented on the quality of our clothes, so it is good for customers to be able to come in, feel the products for themselves and try clothing on.

“Some people prefer to try things on and see garments in a shop too.”

On that photo with Leo Messi, Jade adds: “It really is all about getting the brand acknowledged by people and players who are relevant.

“There are so many influencers out right now, but not all fit our brand.

“We try to be selective who we send it to. Mark and Steve remember being in the changing room, speaking with team mates about fashion and brands and talking about what they were going to wear on nights-out.

“The brand really is inspired as a fashion label for footballers and athletes, and that kind of style.”

Overgate announcement

The news of the shop opening follows the recent announcement of the closure of fashion retailer Superdry in the Overgate

While Bee Inspired opens for the first time on Saturday April 20, Superdry will close.

Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, said: “We are pleased to confirm Bee Inspired is coming to Overgate. This is an exciting new retail addition to the centre, particularly with the brand being homegrown in Dundee.

Kris Miller, Courier, 17/09/14. BUSINESS. Picture today shows the new Overgate Centre Director, Malcolm Angus.

“The arrival of Bee Inspired’s first store in the city is generating great interest amongst fans of its stylish and affordable collections, and we look forward to sharing more details of what customers can expect as the opening date approaches.”

 

More from Business

Imperial Brands has said profits are set to increase over the first half of 2024 (Imperial Brands/PA)
Higher tobacco prices to drive profit rise at Imperial Brands
BP will report its first quarter results on May 7. (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
BP sees oil and gas production move higher in first quarter
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused the Conservatives of ‘broken promises’ on business taxes (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lib Dems commit to scrapping business rates to boost high streets
(PA)
Easter helps retail sales improve for boost after difficult start to year
Royal Mail said the new set shows the diversity of the stamps programme (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail marks 100th anniversary of special stamps
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said a crackdown on tax avoidance could raise £5 billion a year by the end of the next Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour plans tax avoidance crackdown to fill ‘non-dom’ gap
The Supreme Court in Panama City as the trial starts for those charged in connection with the worldwide ‘Panama Papers’ money laundering case (Agustin Herrera/AP)
Trial begins in worldwide ‘Panama Papers’ money laundering case
London’s FTSE 100 recovered some of its losses on Friday following a stronger session for miners and travel giants (Yui Mok/PA)
European stocks rise while oil prices slip after recent highs
Managing director Jason Lister Image: ATS
Fife flooring firm to expand workforce as it celebrates tenth anniversary
Tesco has invested in a collaborative group aiming to back innovation in the grocery sector (Nick Ansell/PA)
Tesco joins global retailers to back firms innovating in grocery sector