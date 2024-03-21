Former Dundee and United star to open Bee Inspired clothing shop in Overgate

A former Dundee and Dundee United football player is set to bring his clothing brand to the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Bee Inspired, set up in 2013 by Steven Robb and fellow former player Mark Corcoran – both from Perthshire – is planning to open an outlet in the centre.

Robb represented both clubs in Dundee, starting his career with the Dark Blues, for whom he made more than 80 appearances.

He later played nearly 30 games for United, and had spells with Brechin and Montrose.

Corcoran began his career with Tayport before going on to play for the likes of Hamilton and St Mirren.

After hanging up their boots, the pair have since had major success with their clothing brand, which has more than a million followers on social media.

Bee Inspired launching Dundee shop ‘after listening to customers’

Bee Inspired posted on Facebook: “Our Glasgow store has been a massive success and we are working on bringing Bee Inspired to a high street near you.

“After listening to you, we are opening our next store location in the Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee.

“Stay posted for opening dates and updates.”

Customers and fans have welcomed news of the Dundee store.

Natalie Webster wrote: “Amazing! Well chuffed for you Steven Robb.”

Fans hail ‘fantastic news’ as Bee Inspired plans Dundee Overgate move

Craig Spreadbury described it as “fantastic news”.

Kevin Clarke said: “Brilliant! Was hoping this would happen!”

The exact location of the new store has not been confirmed, but according to The Courier’s shopping centre tracker, several units at the Overgate are vacant.

This includes larger units like the former Argos store and the old Frankie & Benny’s outlet.

The Overgate has been contacted for comment.