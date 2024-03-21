Former Dundee and United star to open Bee Inspired clothing shop in Overgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee and United star to open Bee Inspired clothing shop in Overgate

The brand was created by Perthshire footballers Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran in 2013.

By James Simpson
Former Dundee FC star Steven Robb is bringing Bee Inspired to the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group
Former Dundee FC star Steven Robb is bringing Bee Inspired to the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group

A former Dundee and Dundee United football player is set to bring his clothing brand to the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Bee Inspired, set up in 2013 by Steven Robb and fellow former player Mark Corcoran – both from Perthshire – is planning to open an outlet in the centre.

Robb represented both clubs in Dundee, starting his career with the Dark Blues, for whom he made more than 80 appearances.

He later played nearly 30 games for United, and had spells with Brechin and Montrose.

Corcoran began his career with Tayport before going on to play for the likes of Hamilton and St Mirren.

After hanging up their boots, the pair have since had major success with their clothing brand, which has more than a million followers on social media.

Bee Inspired launching Dundee shop ‘after listening to customers’

Bee Inspired posted on Facebook: “Our Glasgow store has been a massive success and we are working on bringing Bee Inspired to a high street near you.

“After listening to you, we are opening our next store location in the Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee.

“Stay posted for opening dates and updates.”

Customers and fans have welcomed news of the Dundee store.

Natalie Webster wrote: “Amazing! Well chuffed for you Steven Robb.”

Fans hail ‘fantastic news’ as Bee Inspired plans Dundee Overgate move

Craig Spreadbury described it as “fantastic news”.

Kevin Clarke said: “Brilliant! Was hoping this would happen!”

The exact location of the new store has not been confirmed, but according to The Courier’s shopping centre tracker, several units at the Overgate are vacant.

This includes larger units like the former Argos store and the old Frankie & Benny’s outlet.

The Overgate has been contacted for comment.

