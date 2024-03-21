Cupar pest back in the dock for touching teen during bus journey

A Fife pest touched a teenager’s leg on a bus days before he sexually abused nurses at Ninewells.

Scott Wilson admitted sexually assaulting the male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on July 5 last year.

After making inappropriate and sexual comments onboard a Stagecoach X54 service, he rubbed the teenager’s thigh.

The 56-year-old then threatened to punch his victim.

Just over two weeks later, he would sexually assault two nurses at the Dundee emergency department and tell another she had “a cracking pair of t*ts.”

He has already been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for this offence.

Perverted passenger

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Wilson had initially shaken the teenager’s hand before placing his hand his thigh.

He then rubbed up and down towards his groin.

The teenager threw Wilson’s hand away and shouted: “Get off me.”

Wilson responded by asking for a fight and threatened to punch his victim.

Wilson himself approached police when he alighted at Glenrothes Bus Station.

However, the bus driver explained it was Wilson who had been causing problems.

Admissions

Wilson, of Upper Dalgairn in Cupar, appeared at court on crutches, having recently fallen down the stairs in his home.

At a hearing in February, he admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner onboard.

He also pled guilty to sexually assaulting the teenager by rubbing his thigh near his groin area, over his victim’s clothing.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register again.

Seeing psychiatrist

Solicitor James Caird explained his client’s alcohol use spiralled following the death of his step-father.

Mr Caird said: “He is struggling with an alcohol problem just now.

“There are various agencies he’s working with, he also has help from the UK Veteran’s Association.

“He also is going to the hospital and seeing a doctor there – a psychiatrist.

“It’s entirely related to alcohol misuse.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon further deferred sentencing to April 19.

He said: “What Mr Caird says to me is there are some small shoots here.

“It may be there’s no other options available other than custody but it’s in your hands to engage.”

Offended again two weeks later

On July 21 last year, Wilson tried to kiss two staff members at the nurses’ station at Ninewells A&E department, and made a lewd remark towards a third.

“Severely intoxicated” Wilson got out of bed and went into the nurses’ station.

He then engaged in creepy behaviour, including telling the nurses: “The young one’s really pretty,” “you’re very hot and attractive for your age,” and “I would do you.”

Wilson also previously landed in the dock for drunkenly making racist remarks at Dundee dental hospital in 2019.

