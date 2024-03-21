Cupar pest back in the dock for touching teen during bus journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar pest back in the dock for touching teen during bus journey

Scott Wilson will be sentenced next month after admitting the sexual assault between his hometown and Glenrothes Bus Station.

By Ross Gardiner
Scott Wilson on a previous court appearance in Dundee.
Scott Wilson on a previous court appearance in Dundee.

A Fife pest touched a teenager’s leg on a bus days before he sexually abused nurses at Ninewells.

Scott Wilson admitted sexually assaulting the male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on July 5 last year.

After making inappropriate and sexual comments onboard a Stagecoach X54 service, he rubbed the teenager’s thigh.

The 56-year-old then threatened to punch his victim.

Just over two weeks later, he would sexually assault two nurses at the Dundee emergency department and tell another she had “a cracking pair of t*ts.”

He has already been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for this offence.

Perverted passenger

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Wilson had initially shaken the teenager’s hand before placing his hand his thigh.

He then rubbed up and down towards his groin.

The teenager threw Wilson’s hand away and shouted: “Get off me.”

Wilson responded by asking for a fight and threatened to punch his victim.

Wilson himself approached police when he alighted at Glenrothes Bus Station.

However, the bus driver explained it was Wilson who had been causing problems.

Admissions

Wilson, of Upper Dalgairn in Cupar, appeared at court on crutches, having recently fallen down the stairs in his home.

At a hearing in February, he admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner onboard.

He also pled guilty to sexually assaulting the teenager by rubbing his thigh near his groin area, over his victim’s clothing.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register again.

Seeing psychiatrist

Solicitor James Caird explained his client’s alcohol use spiralled following the death of his step-father.

Mr Caird said: “He is struggling with an alcohol problem just now.

“There are various agencies he’s working with, he also has help from the UK Veteran’s Association.

“He also is going to the hospital and seeing a doctor there – a psychiatrist.

“It’s entirely related to alcohol misuse.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon further deferred sentencing to April 19.

He said: “What Mr Caird says to me is there are some small shoots here.

“It may be there’s no other options available other than custody but it’s in your hands to engage.”

Offended again two weeks later

On July 21 last year, Wilson tried to kiss two staff members at the nurses’ station at Ninewells A&E department, and made a lewd remark towards a third.

“Severely intoxicated” Wilson got out of bed and went into the nurses’ station.

He then engaged in creepy behaviour, including telling the nurses: “The young one’s really pretty,” “you’re very hot and attractive for your age,” and “I would do you.”

Wilson also previously landed in the dock for drunkenly making racist remarks at Dundee dental hospital in 2019.

