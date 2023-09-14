Drunk patient sexually assaulted and insulted Ninewells nurses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk patient sexually assaulted and insulted Ninewells nurses

Scott Wilson, from Cupar, has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after committing three sexual offences he cannot even remember.

By Ross Gardiner
Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A drunk from Cupar sexually assaulted two Ninewells nurses and told a third she had “a cracking pair of t**s” while he was in for treatment.

Scott Wilson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court where he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

He admitted trying to kiss two staff members in the nurses’ station and making the lewd remark towards a third.

The 56-year-old had been admitted to the Dundee hospital on July 21 this year due to his level of intoxication.

Wilson previously landed in the dock for drunkenly making racist remarks at Dundee dental hospital in 2019.

He will be sentenced next month after reports have been prepared.

At A&E due to intoxication

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court: “At 4.30pm, the accused was admitted to Ninewells.

“He went straight to the A&E department as he was severely intoxicated.

“Between 5 and 5.30pm, he was admitted into the observation ward and placed in a room there.

“A short time after his admission into that room, he got out of bed and went into the nurses’ station.

“He was asked to go back to his room, which he did, but shortly afterwards he walked out again and back into the office.”

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Wilson pestered nurses at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson

Two nurses were there and Wilson was making jokes, laughing and making them uncomfortable.

He placed his hand on the lower back of one of the women.

The other nurse told him to stop.

Wilson turned and said to her: “The young one’s really pretty.”

He then attempted to kiss her but she moved away.

Wilson then turned back to the nurse who had told him to stop and said: “You’re very hot and attractive for your age.”

“I would do you.”

More staff had been requested due to his behaviour but before they arrived Wilson leaned in towards the second nurse “as if he was attempting to kiss her.”

She turned away.

Around two hours after he had been admitted to hospital, Wilson was seen pushing a relative of another patient in a wheelchair.

When another staff member approached him, he told her: “You have a cracking pair of t**s.”

Lack of memory

Wilson pled guilty to sexually assaulting two nurses by attempting to kiss them and communicating indecently with a third.

None of his victims can be named for legal reasons.

He sat in the dock with his head in his hands as the Crown narrative was read aloud and his solicitor James Caird, said he had been drinking prior to his court appearance..

He explained Wilson was born in Scotland but has lived in South Africa for large periods of his life.

Mr Caird said: “He expresses his deep shame for his behaviour on the date in question.

“He doesn’t remember any of this.

“That’s because he was intoxicated at the time.

“It’s quite clear he does have an alcohol problem.

“He’s trying to address it at present.

“He’s certainly had something to drink today.”

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentencing until October 10 for reports.

He placed Wilson, of Upper Dalgairn in Cupar, on the Sex Offenders Register.

Treatment turmoil

In November 2019, drunken Wilson made racist remarks during a vodka-fuelled tirade at the city’s dental hospital.

Wilson used a string of racial slurs while in the reception area.

In a bid to overcome his chronic fear of the dentist, sozzled Wilson sank a quarter bottle of vodka to calm his nerves ahead of an appointment.

But he ended up in handcuffs after staff became alarmed by his abusive behaviour and he was fined £235.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

