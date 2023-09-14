‘It’s scary’: Perth salad bar owner Ethan on surviving a difficult first year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

‘It’s scary’: Perth salad bar owner Ethan on surviving a difficult first year

Perth's Origin salad bar on South Street has built a loyal following, despite navigating home working, restricted parking and a wave of business closures.

By Maria Gran
Ethan March outside the red front of Origin salad bar on South Street
Owner of Origin salad bar Ethan March. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As Origin salad bar passes its first year in Perth city centre, owner Ethan March hopes his business will last to see another anniversary.

Opening a salad bar had long been on Ethan’s mind before Origin opened its doors on South Street last August.

He felt the Fair City lacked somewhere to go for fresh food and lighter meals, so he took matters into his own hands.

Despite having worked in the food industry before as a waiter and in kitchens, he met unexpected challenges in his first “roller coaster” year.

“I’ve managed to survive the first year, but it was challenging,” Ethan admits.

Three full salad boxes from Origin.
The Origin salad bar menu has 35 different salads. Image: Ethan March

“Obviously there were good days, a little worse days, every day is different. Overall, the food industry is unpredictable.

“When I was opening, I knew the winter was going to be a struggle. To start with, it was pretty strong, so was the springtime. This summer has been a slow couple of months.”

One year of Origin salad bar

Origin Salad Bar’s menu boasts 35 different salads ranging from £2.50 to £11. As Ethan makes each bowl fresh, he can whip up custom mixes as well.

The menu also features paninis, sandwiches, baked potatoes, smoothies and fresh juices. Origin is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and also offers deliveries.

A salad counter with different containers of chopped up ingredients.
From the salad counter, Ethan can make up any salad fresh and on request. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The biggest difficulty Ethan has encountered with not knowing what each day brings is knowing how much fresh food to stock.

Some days lots of people want Caesar salads, the next it’s potato salads. While he has regulars that will always order the same, it’s difficult to know how many customers will come through the doors.

Ethan says: “I have some people that work locally, whenever they come for lunch they’ll say they work in the city centre only two days a week because they’re still working from home.

“I’ve discussed with other businesses that this is not very helpful.

“There is a lot less traffic than it was prior to Covid and this is a big challenge to our businesses.”

Being in city centre is ‘scary’

Perth city centre has gone through huge changes in the past few years with many shops and hospitality venues closing.

Over summer, five bars and restaurants closed within the span of a month. Seeing the empty units in the Fair City has an effect on Ethan.

“It’s pretty scary, when you looked at well established businesses a couple of years ago there were queues down the pavements,” he says.

“When you see those names in the newspaper or social media announcing that they are going to shut, it’s scary.

Ethan March sitting inside Origin salad bar holding a menu
Ethan’s biggest hope is that Origin salad bar survives the winter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s sad that we’re losing them, a lot of effort and thought went into bringing the business idea into reality.

“I think to myself, what is the next winter ahead of me going to be like?”

The Origin salad bar owner fondly remembers the independent craft shops from years gone by and how lively he found the city centre.

Perthshire Local entrepreneur Iain Fenwick believes the 15-minute free parking in the centre discourages people from spending time there.

As dwell times in the city centre drop, people spend less money in local businesses.

Place for Origin salad bar in Perth

Ethan has also noticed some customers will order through the Origin salad bar website and use the 15-minutes of free parking to pick it up.

Though with less people wandering the streets of Perth, he often hears from people popping in that they have never heard of his salad bar before.

The outside of 55 South Street, the red front of Origin salad bar.
Ethan often hears that pedestrians have never walked past Origin despite the salad bar just passing its first birthday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Thankfully, new customers usually follow that up with an appreciation for a healthy takeaway option in the city.

Ethan says: “A large amount of people say they’ve always thought such a place is so much needed in Perth.

“I didn’t know if maybe this place is too small for a salad bar, but there are definitely people who appreciate it.”

More from Food & Drink

A chef standing in the kitchen at Taste Perthshire
Skills shortage forces Taste Perthshire to bring in South African chefs
Angus Alchemy co-owners Campbell Archibald, Phil Paton and Martin Brown raise a glass of Mistaken Identity Moonshine to Doddie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus distillery captures spirit of rugby legend Doddie in Mistaken Identity Moonshine for MND
Murray Tweddle, Andrea Steele and Aimee Tweddle-Steele at Balgowan Bakes, Lochty Industrial Estate, Almondbank,
Perthshire woman launches takeaway bakery unit in Almondbank
Chocolatier Chloe Oswald in her Chocolatia apron holding a bowl of chocolate and her 3-star Great Taste award collection.
Tayside and Fife winners at food and drink excellence awards
Fillet steak at Henderson's Bistro
Restaurant review: Successful steak out at Henderson's Bistro in Auchterarder
New Greggs store at the Stack Retail Park, Dundee
First Dundee Greggs drive-thru set to open next week
3
Events manager Allyza Arceo and chef Rajah Ali Lantong. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Iconic Broughty Ferry restaurant that closed suddenly set to reopen
Ginger Gairdner: What makes a successful apple crop?
The Singing Kettle in Alyth at night
The Singing Kettle: New boss of Alyth cafe reveals reopening plans
Fish and chips at The Old Boatyard.
Traditional charm, great value and delicious dining at The Old Boatyard in Arbroath

Conversation