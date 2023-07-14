Further blow to Perth city centre as Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge shuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Further blow to Perth city centre as Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge shuts

The club and bar on Atholl Street announced on Thursday it has closed.

By Chloe Burrell
Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge in Perth.
Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge has shut its doors. Image: Google Street View

Perth city centre has been dealt a further blow as a popular bar and club has announced its closure.

Management for Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge on Atholl Street said the closure is effective immediately

A statement on Facebook said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge, effective immediately.

“Over the past two years, we have had the privilege of serving our incredible community, and we would like to take this moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and custom throughout our journey.

“It has been an incredible experience to be a part of your lives, hosting memorable evenings filled with laughter, music, and camaraderie.

“Our team has poured their passion into creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere that we hope will forever remain in your memories.”

‘Numerous challenges’ led to closure of Forty Four

“However, despite our best efforts, we have faced numerous challenges that have ultimately led to this difficult decision.

“We have explored various options to sustain our operations, but unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control have made it impossible to continue.”

‘So sad’

Many regulars shared their sadness following the announcement.

Sarah McLaughlin said: “So sad to see that you’re closing.

“Had many a good night and party in here.

“Good luck in whatever your new venture is.”

Lesley Dye added: “So sorry to hear this, we had our wedding reception here in 2018.

“It was fantastic, staff were brilliant.

“Great memories.”

Forty Four Bar joins growing list of Perth closures

Forty Four Bar is the latest closure of many in the city centre, following The Tavern 1843’s announcement that they will cease trading on Saturday.

Tayside Bar and Kitchen also closed last month, alongside Dutch & Pablo’s Gentleman’s Tailor and Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar and Kitchen.

The owners of Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge have been approached for comment.

