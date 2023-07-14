Further blow to Perth city centre as Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge shuts

Perth city centre has been dealt a further blow as a popular bar and club has announced its closure.

Management for Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge on Atholl Street said the closure is effective immediately

A statement on Facebook said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge, effective immediately.

“Over the past two years, we have had the privilege of serving our incredible community, and we would like to take this moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and custom throughout our journey.

“It has been an incredible experience to be a part of your lives, hosting memorable evenings filled with laughter, music, and camaraderie.

“Our team has poured their passion into creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere that we hope will forever remain in your memories.”

‘Numerous challenges’ led to closure of Forty Four

“However, despite our best efforts, we have faced numerous challenges that have ultimately led to this difficult decision.

“We have explored various options to sustain our operations, but unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control have made it impossible to continue.”

‘So sad’

Many regulars shared their sadness following the announcement.

Sarah McLaughlin said: “So sad to see that you’re closing.

“Had many a good night and party in here.

“Good luck in whatever your new venture is.”

Lesley Dye added: “So sorry to hear this, we had our wedding reception here in 2018.

“It was fantastic, staff were brilliant.

“Great memories.”

Forty Four Bar joins growing list of Perth closures

Forty Four Bar is the latest closure of many in the city centre, following The Tavern 1843’s announcement that they will cease trading on Saturday.

Tayside Bar and Kitchen also closed last month, alongside Dutch & Pablo’s Gentleman’s Tailor and Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar and Kitchen.

The owners of Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge have been approached for comment.