Latest blow to Perth city centre as popular pub announces closure

Perth city centre has been hit with another blow as a popular pub has announced its closure.

Landlords of The Tavern 1843 on South Street confirmed the last operating day will be Saturday.

They have run the pub, which dates back to 1843, for the last five years.

A statement on Facebook said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that The Tavern is closing its doors after Saturday night service.

“Team Tavern would like to thank all our customers, new and old, for all their support over the last five years.

“Let’s go out in style, make sure you join us for our last hurrah on Saturday night!”

Customers shared their sadness following the announcement.

Emma Funston said: “So sad to read this.

“Only just moved to Perth, and this is the best pub there is!

“All the best to all the staff – good luck.”

The Tavern 1843 joins list of Perth pub closures

The Tavern 1843 is the latest closure of many in the city centre, including:

Dutch & Pablo’s Gentleman’s Tailor

Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar & Restaurant

Malky’s Bar

Tayside Bar and Kitchen.

Meanwhile, the owners of The King James on Kinnoull Street handed the lease back to operator Greene King due to rising costs.

The landlords of The Tavern 1843 have been approached for comment.