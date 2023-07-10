Fife marine archaeologist reveals he was warned off working for Oceangate as he slams Titanic tourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife marine archaeologist reveals he was warned off working for Oceangate as he slams Titanic tourism

Neil Cunningham Dobson was warned against working for the company operating the submersible that killed five people in an implosion.

By Isla Glen
Neil Cunningham Dobson with the Johnson Sea Link submersible.
Neil Cunningham Dobson with the Johnson Sea Link submersible.

A marine archaeologist from St Andrews has revealed he was warned against working for the company operating the submersible that killed five people in an implosion last month.

Neil Cunningham Dobson – who helped salvage the world’s deepest and largest precious metal recovery from the shipwrecks of the SS Gairsoppa and SS Mantola in the North Atlantic – believes Titanic tourism should be stopped.

The tourist submersible, developed by OceanGate, was diving to the wreck of the Titanic on June 18.

OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, 61, died on board the Titan alongside the four other passengers: British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, British businessman Hamish Harding, 58, and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, a former French navy diver.

“Anyone who works in the industry hates to hear of the worst,” said Neil. “It’s sad and tragic, and could have been avoided.”

Neil Cunningham Dobson has 50 years of experience in the marine and offshore industries.

Neil says he inquired into opportunities at OceanGate years ago but was immediately told to stay away.

He said: “My colleague advised if I got offered to dive – and I did contact OceanGate to dive – do not go on that submersible.

“I’m self-employed so I sent an email saying I was interested in working.

“There was not much response – that was it. I went to find out more and it was not safe.

“I was warned against it.”

Against Titanic tourism

OceanGate has suspended its activities, with a note on its website explaining it had stopped “all exploration and commercial operations”.

Neil believes it is “the right thing” to prevent more people from dying in the name of Titanic tourism.

He says only scientists should have access to the wreckage.

Photographs taken by Neil’s colleagues have portrayed 3D virtual reality images of the Titanic through remotely operate vehicles and equipment.

He said: “You could zoom in on a coin and read the date.

“That’s the technology we have and that’s safe. A hi-res 3D map could cost x amount and the bog standard Woolworth version could cost x amount.

“It’s a far safer way to learn more than on any submersible.

Neil directing a salvage operation from ROV control.

“There’s no need to do a manned submersible dive when a ROV can provide more information, is safer, and can stay down there for days.

“If things go wrong, it can be recovered. Nobody is killed.”

Having been on two submersibles, Neil knows first-hand that parts could have blown away from the wreckage.

He also sounded warnings over poor visibility and navigation issues, describing the sea as “dark, cold and uninviting”.

Time is running out when it comes to scientific exploration of the Titanic, with no more than half a century left due to microbes eating away at the steel.

Neil added: “There was a lot of life on there.

“The only reason the Titanic is famous is because rich people were on it.

“If it were immigrants on that ship, there would not be the same fascination or the idea to go and view or remove items.”

A dream sold to wealthy people

Having spent 50 years at sea, Neil is an expert in the risks and the importance of mitigating them, especially with untrained members of the public.

He believes OceanGate sold a dream to wealthy people and that people working for the company must take responsibility.

Neil hopes the accident report will clarify the fake news which is circulating online.

Submersibles in Canada. Neil went in Aquarius (left).

“Stockton [Rush] shouldn’t have played with other people’s lives,” said Neil. “How I look at it is, it was an accident waiting to happen.

“People should have spoken out sooner if it wasn’t safe.

“When working offshore, father and son are not allowed to work together.

“That’s because if the worst happens, two generations are wiped out.

Neil in a submersible.

“I just feel sorry for them. They thought it would never happen.

“This was not if but when. I hate to hear people lost their lives looking at shipwrecks.

“I hope we all learn from it.”

