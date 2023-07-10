Angus & The Mearns Teenager in critical condition after e-scooter crash in Monifieth Police are looking for witnesses following the crash on Sunday afternoon. By Kieran Webster July 10 2023, 11.05am Share Teenager in critical condition after e-scooter crash in Monifieth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4545130/teenager-critical-monifieth-crash/ Copy Link The crash happened on Reform Street at the junction with Brook Street. Image: Google Street View. A 15-year-old is in a critical but stable condition after an e-scooter crash in Monifieth. The crash happened on Reform Street at its junction with Brook Street at around 2.30pm on Sunday. Another 15-year-old, who was the passenger, sustained minor injuries following the crash. Police are probing the incident and appealing for witnesses who saw the crash to come forward. Police probe Monifieth e-scooter crash Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash. “The road was closed for a short time to allow officers to carry out inquiries. “I would urge anyone who may have seen the e-scooter involved prior to the incident, or who has any dash-cam footage, to contact us.” Anyone with information has asked to call 101, quoting reference 1943 of July 9, 2023.