Teenager in critical condition after e-scooter crash in Monifieth

A 15-year-old is in a critical but stable condition after an e-scooter crash in Monifieth.

The crash happened on Reform Street at its junction with Brook Street at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

Another 15-year-old, who was the passenger, sustained minor injuries following the crash.

Police are probing the incident and appealing for witnesses who saw the crash to come forward.

Police probe Monifieth e-scooter crash

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“The road was closed for a short time to allow officers to carry out inquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the e-scooter involved prior to the incident, or who has any dash-cam footage, to contact us.”

Anyone with information has asked to call 101, quoting reference 1943 of July 9, 2023.