Dundee United sign goalkeeper Jack Walton on loan from Luton Town

Dundee United have completed the signing of Luton Town goalkeeper Jack Walton.

The 25-year-old arrives on a season-long loan from the English Premier League new boys and ends United’s search for a new No.1, with the much-maligned Mark Birighitti likely to move on this summer.

Walton joined Luton in January but did not make a senior appearance during their shock promotion charge, playing understudy to James Shea.

Prior to his switch to London, he played more than 50 times for Barnsley between 2014 and 2023.

United gaffer Jim Goodwin told the club’s official website: “Jack is a very good young keeper who commands his area and will put demands on the defenders in front of him by being vocal and a good organiser.

“Having played a number of games in the English Championship, he has also been part of two promotion-winning teams already in his career and we are very grateful to Luton for their help in getting the loan deal over the line.”

Walton becomes United fourth summer signing, following Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw and Kevin Holt.

The Tangerines remain in the market for further reinforcements, including a centre-back and striker.