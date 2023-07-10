Man, 65, dies in two-car crash in St Andrews

A man has died following a two-car crash in St Andrews on Monday.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were part of a major emergency response at Links Crescent in the Fife town.

Police have now confirmed a 65-year-old man has died. It is understood he took ill at the wheel before the crash.

A 51-year-old woman driving the other car sustained a leg injury.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision, which happened at 10.10am and an air ambulance landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course.

Juego paralizado en el Old Course @TheHomeofGolf

debido a un dramático accidente en North St, magnífica intervención de la policía @PoliceScotland y los servicios de emergencia pic.twitter.com/aXEJRq7zrv — Golf Escocia (@Golfescocia) July 10, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 65-year-old man has died following a road crash on Monday.

“Police were called around 10.10am to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Links Crescent, St Andrew’s.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 65-year-old man died.

“The 51-year-old female driver of the other vehicle received a leg injury.

“The road has been reopened.”

Major emergency response to St Andrews crash

One witness, who works in St Andrews, said: “It flew right past my office window and it looked liked it was heading in the direction of the Rusacks.”

Another added: “The air ambulance landed around 11am.

“You know it’s serious when you see something like that but we’ve never seen it land on the old course before.

“They stopped play whilst it was there, the wardens were out directing things.

“The air ambulance wasn’t here for long though, it was gone by 12. It’s just very sad.”

Traffic, which has now eased, was tailed back the round near the cinema on North Street.

Stagecoach added: “Due to a police incident, all services between St Andrews and Guardbridge will be diverting via Strathkinnes until further notice.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance confirmed it had been called to attend “a medical emergency” in St Andrews.