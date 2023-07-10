Man, 65, dies in two-car crash in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 65, dies in two-car crash in St Andrews

An air ambulance landed at the Old Course as part of the emergency response.

By Laura Devlin
The crash in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The crash in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A man has died following a two-car crash in St Andrews on Monday.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were part of a major emergency response at Links Crescent in the Fife town.

Police have now confirmed a 65-year-old man has died. It is understood he took ill at the wheel before the crash.

A 51-year-old woman driving the other car sustained a leg injury.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision, which happened at 10.10am and an air ambulance landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Two cars crashed on Links Crescent. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Traffic in St Andrews following the crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 65-year-old man has died following a road crash on Monday.

“Police were called around 10.10am to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Links Crescent, St Andrew’s.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 65-year-old man died.

“The 51-year-old female driver of the other vehicle received a leg injury.

“The road has been reopened.”

Major emergency response to St Andrews crash

One witness, who works in St Andrews, said: “It flew right past my office window and it looked liked it was heading in the direction of the Rusacks.”

Another added: “The air ambulance landed around 11am.

“You know it’s serious when you see something like that but we’ve never seen it land on the old course before.

“They stopped play whilst it was there, the wardens were out directing things.

“The air ambulance wasn’t here for long though, it was gone by 12. It’s just very sad.”

Traffic, which has now eased, was tailed back the round near the cinema on North Street.

Emergency services in attendance at St Andrews crash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police attended the scene in the Fife town.
Tailbacks in St Andrews after two-car crash.

Stagecoach added: “Due to a police incident, all services between St Andrews and Guardbridge will be diverting via Strathkinnes until further notice.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance confirmed it had been called to attend “a medical emergency” in St Andrews.

