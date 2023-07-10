‘Let’s make some noise!’: Kevin Dabrowski in rallying cry to Raith Rovers fans ahead of Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Let’s make some noise!’: Kevin Dabrowski in rallying cry to Raith Rovers fans ahead of Fife derby

The Polish keeper said he 'treats every save like a goal' and cannot wait for the competitive action to start.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Kevin Dabrowski is looking forward to Friday's derby. Image: Raith Rovers.
There is a long-standing theory that the position of goalkeeper breeds quirky characters due to its individual nature.

From their role in the team to their kit, there are fundamental differences compared to outfield players.

Former USA international goalkeeper Kasey Keller also puts it down to having to “dive in places you don’t want to put your face – and you have to do it without even thinking about it”.

Kasey Keller on goalkeepers’ individuality:

Whatever the reasons, Raith Rovers have a character on their hands in Kevin Dabrowski.

Penalty hero

Extremely confident, 6ft 6 and handsome – and with a Polish accent polluted by a Scottish twang – it is easy to see why he is already endearing himself to the Rovers support.

It helps that he played his part in the recent penalty-shootout win over Kelty Hearts – albeit in the Fife Cup during pre-season.

Dabrowski’s penalty save v Kelty:

After leaving Hibernian in the summer, the keeper weighed up his options before being sold on a move to Stark’s Park.

Dabrwoski had a quiet afternoon in Saturday’s final warm-up fixture of the summer versus East Fife – now he is itching to get the competitive action under way.

“After a big conversation with John Potter, the project he showed me was very pleasing and exciting,” Dabrowski told Courier Sport.

“After that, I decided I want to be a massive part of it – and especially the tradition of this club.

“The community and the fan base, I know it’s huge – playing in front of our fans, which I know they will always support us.

“This is something brilliant.

“I cannot wait to play the next game against Dunfermline. Hopefully in a packed stadium.

“I cannot wait – let’s do it and we need our fans as well, a massive support, so let’s make some noise!”

Building a bond with fans

Season-ticket sales are going well at Stark’s Park, with more than 1,500 now sold – so there is certainly that potential for the coming season.

The behaviour of the crowd naturally comes down to what they are witnessing on the field.

If the recent friendly at Kelty is anything to go by, they can expect a bit of encouragement from their new No 1.

“Maybe it was supposed to happen, especially with the penalty shootout,” continued Dabrowski.

“We were quite lucky that the side of the [pitch], we were in front of our fans and to manage to save a penalty in front of them was something amazing.

“So we got a strong bond straight away … I hope we build up on it and I am excited for more games.

“Always I am the kind of goalkeeper who treats every save like a goal, having fun with the supporters behind me.

“To be able to [celebrate] with them the crucial save which helped us to win the game was something amazing and I’m looking forward for much, much more to come.”

