‘Let’s make some noise!’: Kevin Dabrowski in rallying cry to Raith Rovers fans ahead of Fife derby

There is a long-standing theory that the position of goalkeeper breeds quirky characters due to its individual nature.

From their role in the team to their kit, there are fundamental differences compared to outfield players.

Former USA international goalkeeper Kasey Keller also puts it down to having to “dive in places you don’t want to put your face – and you have to do it without even thinking about it”.

Kasey Keller on goalkeepers’ individuality:

Whatever the reasons, Raith Rovers have a character on their hands in Kevin Dabrowski.

Penalty hero

Extremely confident, 6ft 6 and handsome – and with a Polish accent polluted by a Scottish twang – it is easy to see why he is already endearing himself to the Rovers support.

It helps that he played his part in the recent penalty-shootout win over Kelty Hearts – albeit in the Fife Cup during pre-season.

Dabrowski’s penalty save v Kelty:

After leaving Hibernian in the summer, the keeper weighed up his options before being sold on a move to Stark’s Park.

Dabrwoski had a quiet afternoon in Saturday’s final warm-up fixture of the summer versus East Fife – now he is itching to get the competitive action under way.

“After a big conversation with John Potter, the project he showed me was very pleasing and exciting,” Dabrowski told Courier Sport.

“After that, I decided I want to be a massive part of it – and especially the tradition of this club.

“The community and the fan base, I know it’s huge – playing in front of our fans, which I know they will always support us.

“This is something brilliant.

“I cannot wait to play the next game against Dunfermline. Hopefully in a packed stadium.

“I cannot wait – let’s do it and we need our fans as well, a massive support, so let’s make some noise!”

Building a bond with fans

Season-ticket sales are going well at Stark’s Park, with more than 1,500 now sold – so there is certainly that potential for the coming season.

The behaviour of the crowd naturally comes down to what they are witnessing on the field.

If the recent friendly at Kelty is anything to go by, they can expect a bit of encouragement from their new No 1.

“Maybe it was supposed to happen, especially with the penalty shootout,” continued Dabrowski.

“We were quite lucky that the side of the [pitch], we were in front of our fans and to manage to save a penalty in front of them was something amazing.

“So we got a strong bond straight away … I hope we build up on it and I am excited for more games.

“Always I am the kind of goalkeeper who treats every save like a goal, having fun with the supporters behind me.

“To be able to [celebrate] with them the crucial save which helped us to win the game was something amazing and I’m looking forward for much, much more to come.”