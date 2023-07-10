Dundee hoping for speedy Diego Pineda arrival as Tony Docherty continues search for new faces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee hoping for speedy Diego Pineda arrival as Tony Docherty continues search for new faces

The Dark Blues have signed two Mexicans this summer but are yet to get international clearance.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Dundee may have added eight new faces already this summer but boss Tony Docherty wants more.

Saturday’s friendly against Fleetwood showed what a few injuries will do to his options.

The Dark Blues kept Shaun Byrne, Max Anderson, Lyall Cameron and Euan Mutale out of that clash after picking up minor knocks.

And that left them with just 16 to choose from, three of them being goalkeepers.

But there are three more to return from injury while new signings Diego Pineda and Antonio Portales are waiting for the home office to green light their switch from Mexico.

That would bolster the squad by five players but Docherty and his staff are still looking for additions ahead of the Premiership season.

Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's winner. Image: David Young.
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan’s winner against Fleetwood Town. Image: David Young.

“Yeah, I think everyone knows we need to add a few more,” he told Courier Sport.

“I’ve said all summer it’s important we bring in the right ones because we can see in games like Fleetwood we have good ones here with the level of performance against a really good opponent.

“It’s important we get that right and don’t just rush into signings.

“We’ve seen this week we have a good squad with a great spirit about them and great fitness levels.”

More Mexicans?

After adding two from Central America, will Docherty be going back to that market?

Pineda’s availability was flagged up by Portales and the Dens boss says his search won’t be limited to just homegrown talent.

Asked if we can expect any more Mexicans, Docherty laughed: “I’m not sure about that!

Antonio Portales hopes to join up with Dundee soon. Image: YouTube

“But we’re obviously looking.

“The recruitment process is very robust and we’ll continue to strengthen the squad where we can.

“It’s a small world now, we have a very good recruitment team. There are five of us on that team and we’re doing extensive work consistently.

“We’re onto each other constantly to keep our targets alive and we’ll continue searching.

“But I’ve got to say with the players I’ve got, the team spirit and work ethic they’ve shown, I’m delighted with them.”

Pineda

Diego Pineda has agreed to join Dundee.

Portales and Pineda are yet to join up with their new team-mates as the club wait for the Home Office to process their visa applications.

On Pineda, he added: “I’m really pleased with it. We’re going through the work permit process and we just hope we can get this one done so we can get him across a wee bit quicker.

“The squad will be strengthened but if I can get the kind of performance we saw against Fleetwood out of the boys, the core of the squad we have, but keep supplementing that with good players then I’ll be happy.”

More from Dundee FC

Luke McCowan
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke McCowan on '48-yard' wonder strike against Fleetwood as he reveals…
Tony Docherty ahead of Fleetwood Town friendly. Image: David Young.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Luke McCowan 'brilliance', team ethic and injury issues after…
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's winner. Image: David Young.
3 Dundee talking points as Ireland trip comes to an end with Luke McCowan…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty and assistant Stuart Taylor (left) have been putting their team through their paces at Johnstown Estate Hotel in Ireland. Images: SNS and George Cran/DCT.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dundee's Ireland training base and the 'massive' benefit behind pre-season trips
Diego Pineda has agreed to join Dundee.
Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation
Dundee hoping for speedy Diego Pineda arrival as Tony Docherty continues search for new faces
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Dundee goalkeepers (from left) Jon McCracken, Harry Sharp and Adam Legzdin
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals thinking on goalkeeping situation as trio battle for No…
(Left to right) Cammy Kerr, Adam Legzdins and Scott Tiffoney model Dundee's new away kit. Image: Dundee FC
'Dee till eh deh': Dundee fans react as 'beautiful' new away kit nods to…
Zach Robinson takes on Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Zach Robinson talks Dundee 'love' as he reveals family celebrations during last season's…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…