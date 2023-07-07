Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation

Dundee have signed their second Mexican of the summer with striker Diego Pineda set to join the Dark Blues.

The 28-year-old striker has agreed terms with the Dens Park club and will join up with his new team-mates once he’s obtained international clearance.

Pineda is a former Mexico U/20 international and was most recently with Correcaminos UAT in the Mexican second-tier – the same division Antonio Portales played in last season.

Portales penned a two-year deal earlier this summer and is still awaiting the green light from the Home Office to join up at Dens Park.

Now he’ll have a fellow countryman lining up in dark blue for the season to come after recommending Pineda to Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

‘Excite the fans’

Docherty told the club website: “I am extremely pleased to have this deal agreed. It came about after securing the signing of Antonio Portales.

“We spoke to Antonio to find out who the best strikers in his league were and who he did not like playing against and Diego’s name was a really prominent figure.

“Our recruitment team then did a lot of work looking into Diego and what he had to offer and everything we saw of him greatly impressed us.

“He is a proper No 9, his movement is great and he scores all types of goals. He is a grafter, he works centre-halves, he gets into real goal-scoring positions, he scores from crosses and gets on the end of things.

“I think it will excite the fans and Diego will bring something different to the Scottish Premiership.

“We are really looking forward to getting him over and working with him.

“It is a brilliant acquisition for the club and something I am really excited about.”

Pineda scored three times in 16 matches for UAT last season and has previously turned out for Atletico Morelia and Atletico San Luis after coming through the youth setup at top-flight side America.

The 28-year-old featured for Mexico in the 2015 CONCACAF U/20 Championships, scoring in the group stage in a 2-0 win over Canada.

Mexico went on to win the tournament with a team that included Hirving Lozano, now of Serie A champions Napoli.