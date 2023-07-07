Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation

Manager Tony Docherty delighted to add the former Mexico youth international as he continues rebuild at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Diego Pineda has agreed to join Dundee.
Dundee have signed their second Mexican of the summer with striker Diego Pineda set to join the Dark Blues.

The 28-year-old striker has agreed terms with the Dens Park club and will join up with his new team-mates once he’s obtained international clearance.

Pineda is a former Mexico U/20 international and was most recently with Correcaminos UAT in the Mexican second-tier – the same division Antonio Portales played in last season.

Portales penned a two-year deal earlier this summer and is still awaiting the green light from the Home Office to join up at Dens Park.

Now he’ll have a fellow countryman lining up in dark blue for the season to come after recommending Pineda to Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

‘Excite the fans’

Docherty told the club website: “I am extremely pleased to have this deal agreed. It came about after securing the signing of Antonio Portales.

“We spoke to Antonio to find out who the best strikers in his league were and who he did not like playing against and Diego’s name was a really prominent figure.

“Our recruitment team then did a lot of work looking into Diego and what he had to offer and everything we saw of him greatly impressed us.

“He is a proper No 9, his movement is great and he scores all types of goals. He is a grafter, he works centre-halves, he gets into real goal-scoring positions, he scores from crosses and gets on the end of things.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS.

“I think it will excite the fans and Diego will bring something different to the Scottish Premiership.

“We are really looking forward to getting him over and working with him.

“It is a brilliant acquisition for the club and something I am really excited about.”

Pineda scored three times in 16 matches for UAT last season and has previously turned out for Atletico Morelia and Atletico San Luis after coming through the youth setup at top-flight side America.

The 28-year-old featured for Mexico in the 2015 CONCACAF U/20 Championships, scoring in the group stage in a 2-0 win over Canada.

Mexico went on to win the tournament with a team that included Hirving Lozano, now of Serie A champions Napoli.

