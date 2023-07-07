St Johnstone step up goalkeeper hunt after leg break agony

St Johnstone have stepped up their goalkeeper hunt after would-be backup Jack Wills sustained a broken leg.

The Perth side look set to start the season with Ross Sinclair in the No 1. slot, following the summer departures of Remi Matthews and Elliot Page.

Sinclair is highly rated at McDiarmid Park, however, manager Steven MacLean is keen to add another Premiership-ready stopper to provide a challenge between the posts.

That has become a priority after Wills’ training ground injury.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper is contracted to St Johnstone until next summer and would likely have been loaned out this season to further his development.

The Perth side will instead supervise his recovery – after bringing in backup for Sinclair.

Saints listed Scotland under-16 keeper Kyle Thomson as substitute in their Tuesday night friendly with Dunfermline.

But the 16-year-old is not a long-term solution to the Perth personnel problem, which MacLean and his team are working hard to fix.