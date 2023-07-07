St Johnstone step up goalkeeper hunt after leg break agony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone step up goalkeeper hunt after leg break agony

Perth side in need of back-up between the sticks.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean is scouring the transfer market for a goalkeeper. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean is scouring the transfer market for a goalkeeper. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

St Johnstone have stepped up their goalkeeper hunt after would-be backup Jack Wills sustained a broken leg.

The Perth side look set to start the season with Ross Sinclair in the No 1. slot, following the summer departures of Remi Matthews and Elliot Page.

Sinclair is highly rated at McDiarmid Park, however, manager Steven MacLean is keen to add another Premiership-ready stopper to provide a challenge between the posts.

That has become a priority after Wills’ training ground injury.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Jack Wills has sustained a broken leg. Image: SNS

The 20-year-old goalkeeper is contracted to St Johnstone until next summer and would likely have been loaned out this season to further his development.

The Perth side will instead supervise his recovery – after bringing in backup for Sinclair.

Saints listed Scotland under-16 keeper Kyle Thomson as substitute in their Tuesday night friendly with Dunfermline.

But the 16-year-old is not a long-term solution to the Perth personnel problem, which MacLean and his team are working hard to fix.

