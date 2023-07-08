Verbing, the fine art of demonstrating that you aren’t very clever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Columnists

Verbing, the fine art of demonstrating that you aren’t very clever

Workplaces have become infected with people who declare they will “dialogue” with someone. They could talk, converse, discuss, confer, consult, or use several other (better) verbs. “Let’s dialogue over that” is the buzz phrase, I suppose.

Post Thumbnail
By Steve Finan

The process of turning nouns into verbs has been going on for years. “Access” used to be a thing. You’d say “the door is the access to the pub”. Now it’s something you do. You “access a file”.

I heard a bizarre promise to “geography that”. The meaning was to send it to different places. I laughed and the utterer was offended. I’m not sorry.

Every time I see a noun or adjective used as a verb I mentally compile a list of verbs that would have been more apt.

Source, for instance. You don’t “source” things. You find them, or obtain, acquire, gather, procure, locate, or trace them; any of those verbs.

Perhaps the problem is that we’ve forgotten the existence of thesauri. Next time you hear someone verbing badly, tell them to thesaurus their speech.

One of my most despised examples has become: “I’ll ‘after’ that”. People say at a meeting “I’ll after that”, meaning they will do it later. It is horrible. “After” is a preposition. It could be a conjunction. You could argue the case for an adverb (“I visited the place soon after”). But it isn’t a verb.

I’ve heard project managers claim they can “efficient” a process. They mean they can make it more efficient, but it probably sounds more impressive (to them and their ilk) to indulge in wanton verbing.

I suppose they think it makes them sound efficient themselves.

Often, though, when people are verbing I’m not sure they are trying to be clever. On the contrary, I don’t think they’re intelligent enough to filet out intrinsic meaning and use only the most pertinent words.

I think they don’t know how language is constructed. They don’t know the component parts of a sentence. They string words together in a vaguely meaningful order and hope for the best.

It is frightening. In a few years we’ll have a language of staccato nouns and verbs (that aren’t really verbs) thrown together. “Work after tomorrow dialogue” will replace “I’ll do that piece of work following this meeting and return tomorrow to report”.

What’s worse some robotic functionary, with not a wisp of descriptive skill or romance in his mechanical heart, will declare it a good thing to “efficient” the language like this.

Hopefully I’ll be have been funeralled by then.

 

 

Word of the week

Sclerotic (adjective)

Grown rigid or hardened with age. EG: “My sclerotic attitude to change in the language would mark me, among certain other reasons, as a poor choice of Love Island contestant.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

