EVE MUIRHEAD: Hopefully Eilish McColgan’s body doesn’t kill her Olympic dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Hopefully Eilish McColgan’s body doesn’t kill her Olympic dream

The Dundee runner didn't finish the 10,000 metres European Championships race.

It's not gone to plan for Eilish McColgan in the build-up to the Paris Olympics.
It's not gone to plan for Eilish McColgan in the build-up to the Paris Olympics. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

Like I was, Eilish McColgan is aiming for a fourth Olympics.

And also like I was, she’ll be thinking it could well be here last.

I had a bumpy road to get there, with a happy ending, and hopefully that’s how it plays out for Eilish as well.

Fortunately, although I had a serious problem with my hip which I knew would mean surgery after my third Games, I never had an injury which threatened my participation at an Olympics.

I was able to schedule the operation for the time that suited my career best.

Eilish didn’t have that option with her knee in the winter.

As much as she will be staying positive, dropping out halfway through her first race of the season – so close to the Olympics – is a real concern.

Distance running is such a brutal sport – physically and mentally.

I got a taste of that when I ran the London Marathon last year, as well as during all the training I did.

You’re alone with your own thoughts, step after step after step.

Eilish McColgan didn't make it to the finish line in Rome.
Eilish McColgan didn’t make it to the finish line in Rome. Image: Shuttertsock.

That would have been happening with Eilish in the European Championships in Rome on Tuesday night – trying to compute why she wan’t feeling great, figuring out whether dropping out would be the right or wrong thing to do and what the implication of both scenarios would be.

Given she and Megan Keith are the only two Brits with the Olympic qualifying standard for the 10,000 metres, I’m sure she’ll be selected.

Eilish will set her own goals if she gets to France.

Before then I hope her body puts her in a position where she can have a good shot at achieving them.

I curled against Germany on plenty of occasions but I never competed in the country.

A trip with the pipe band when I was young is my one memory of travelling to that part of Europe!

Fussen is the biggest curling area and I would imagine there will be some Scotland fans basing themselves there because it’s not too far from Munich.

It looks like the perfect country to host the European Championships and, for people of my age who can’t remember anything about the France ’98 World Cup, it’s great to finally have a tournament abroad to look forward to that we’re a part of.

I’ll leave it to others to predict how Steve Clarke’s team will get on but I do believe that getting the biggest team in the group first up is a good thing.

I certainly got a lot of experience of that down the years.

Better to get settled into the competition and get rid of the nerves in a match you’re not expected to win.

There’s never a free hit in sport but there’s no doubt that there’s more pressure on the host nation than Scotland.

I’m off to Birmingham next week for Team GB Olympics kitting out day.

I’ve got a managerial role with the Ambition Program, which aims to develop prospects for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

It will be nice to get some summer gear for a change rather than gloves and bobble hats!

More from Columnists

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen have created a great rivalry.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are like boxers promoting a big fight…
Eve Muirhead
EVE MUIRHEAD: I'm humbled to be chosen to lead Team GB at next Winter…
Eve Muirhead at the Scottish Cup final.
EVE MUIRHEAD: 10 year anniversaries for St Johnstone and Rory McIlroy
Women's football coaches Carla Ward and Emma Hayes are leaving their jobs in the WSL.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Women coaches in women's football are crucial - and Emma Hayes should…
Investment will be needed at McDiarmid Park.
JIM SPENCE: Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb will need to get a…
Eve Muirhead is a St Johnstone fan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Informed decisions will be key for a new St Johnstone owner
Rory McIlroy.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Men's golf has a different problem to women's golf but both need…
Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones are among the team skips at this week's Players Championship in Toronto.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Grand Slam curling gets taken over and big opportunities open up
HMS Unicorn
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Happy birthday, HMS Unicorn!
Rebecca Morrison in action at the World Curling Championships.
EVE MUIRHEAD: No World curling medal for Scotland but every game matters for Olympic…

Conversation