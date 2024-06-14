Worker ‘sacked’ after ‘using Dundee firm’s van to dump waste in Angus’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Worker ‘sacked’ after ‘using Dundee firm’s van to dump waste in Angus’

Hedging was left "scattered all over the place" near Crombie Country Park.

By Ellidh Aitken
The garden waste was dumped at Crombie Country Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied

A Dundee company says it has sacked a worker who was accused of using a works van to dump personal waste in Angus.

Images were posted on social media this week appearing to show people in an EaziLawn van abandoning rubbish at the side of a rural road near Crombie Country Park.

The gardening company was then fronted up about the matter by locals, who posted the pictures on the firm’s Facebook page.

In response, EaziLawn – based out of Castlecroft Business Centre on Tom Johnston Road – said the worker had been sacked for using the van for non-work activities.

Van ‘taken without authorisation and used to dump personal waste’

The statement from EaziLawn – left as a comment on another post – said: “Thank you for your post and yes this has been flagged up by others on social media.

“This vehicle was taken without authorisation by one of our employees (on Wednesday) night to dump personal waste and we understand that this waste has now been 100% removed, though we are checking this ourselves to be the case.

“The employee has now been dismissed with immediate effect.

“If you or any other members of the public would like further info please contact our office by phone or email.”

It was signed by the MD of  LeisureTec Surfaces, which is part of the same firm.

The van had EaziLawn branding. Image: Supplied

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, spotted the van and posted their concerns on X.

They wrote: “Hey there EaziLawn.

“Come back and clear up your waste you’ve just dumped at Crombie Country Park!”

Another resident who saw the waste after it was dumped described it as mostly hedging that was “scattered all over the place”.

EaziLawn did not respond to further requests for comment by The Courier.

Council confirms waste dumped at Crombie Country Park cleared

Angus Council confirmed it was informed of the incident and that the waste has been cleared.

A spokesperson said: “Angus Council are aware of a fly-tipping incident on Wednesday near Crombie Country Park which has since been cleared.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that fly-tipping is illegal.

“If you see evidence of fly-tipping, please give us the location and a description of what has been dumped and, if possible, any information on who left the material or the registration number of the vehicle from which it was dumped.

“You can report incidents of fly tipping to us by using our online form or by calling ACCESSLine on 03452 777 778.”

Conversation