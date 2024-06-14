Worker ‘sacked’ after ‘using Dundee firm’s van to dump waste in Angus’

A Dundee company says it has sacked a worker who was accused of using a works van to dump personal waste in Angus.

Images were posted on social media this week appearing to show people in an EaziLawn van abandoning rubbish at the side of a rural road near Crombie Country Park.

The gardening company was then fronted up about the matter by locals, who posted the pictures on the firm’s Facebook page.

In response, EaziLawn – based out of Castlecroft Business Centre on Tom Johnston Road – said the worker had been sacked for using the van for non-work activities.

Van ‘taken without authorisation and used to dump personal waste’

The statement from EaziLawn – left as a comment on another post – said: “Thank you for your post and yes this has been flagged up by others on social media.

“This vehicle was taken without authorisation by one of our employees (on Wednesday) night to dump personal waste and we understand that this waste has now been 100% removed, though we are checking this ourselves to be the case.

“The employee has now been dismissed with immediate effect.

“If you or any other members of the public would like further info please contact our office by phone or email.”

It was signed by the MD of LeisureTec Surfaces, which is part of the same firm.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, spotted the van and posted their concerns on X.

They wrote: “Hey there EaziLawn.

“Come back and clear up your waste you’ve just dumped at Crombie Country Park!”

Another resident who saw the waste after it was dumped described it as mostly hedging that was “scattered all over the place”.

EaziLawn did not respond to further requests for comment by The Courier.

Council confirms waste dumped at Crombie Country Park cleared

Angus Council confirmed it was informed of the incident and that the waste has been cleared.

A spokesperson said: “Angus Council are aware of a fly-tipping incident on Wednesday near Crombie Country Park which has since been cleared.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that fly-tipping is illegal.

“If you see evidence of fly-tipping, please give us the location and a description of what has been dumped and, if possible, any information on who left the material or the registration number of the vehicle from which it was dumped.

“You can report incidents of fly tipping to us by using our online form or by calling ACCESSLine on 03452 777 778.”