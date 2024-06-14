St Johnstone fans get £100k payout after supporters’ bus fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fans get £100k payout after supporters’ bus fire

Five people were taken to hospital after the 2021 blaze.

By Ben MacDonald
St Johnstone bus fire.
The fire on board the St Johnstone supporters' bus. Image: Lee Robertson

A group of St Johnstone fans have received a collective £100,000 payout from Stagecoach after a fire on a supporters’ bus.

Five people were taken to hospital after the coach went up in flames near Auchterarder in November 2021.

About 70 people were travelling back from a League Cup match at Hampden when the fire happened.

Videos were shared online of the bus engulfed in flames, with firefighters taking two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Now, nine fans have received a total payout of £100,000 after a legal case brought by Digby Brown.

One fan received £35,000 as part of the settlement.

‘It really is remarkable more people were not injured’

Injuries sustained by supporters included lacerations, fractured bones and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Robert Kernaghan, partner with Digby Brown Solicitors in Dundee, said: “When you view the images of the bus fire, it really is remarkable that more people were not injured by this harrowing and completely avoidable accident.

“We acted for a total of nine fans affected by this incident, many of whom will continue to be affected long into the future, and we are pleased to help them secure rightful damages so they may access the kind of support they deserve.

“I would like to acknowledge the response of Stagecoach because by swiftly admitting liability, the coach firm helped prevent victims from suffering any further.”

The Courier previously told how one fan, Chris Mitchell, had received £15,000 for his ordeal.

St Johnstone fan Chris Mitchell with his son Lewis. Image: Chris Mitchell

Chris, who was on the bus with son Lewis, broke his heel after jumping from a window.

He said: “There was something not right with that bus.

“There was a funny smell when we got on but we didn’t think anything of it.

“The whole bus just went up in flames.

“There were loads of kids on the bus – thankfully they were near the front and managed to get out.”

Stagecoach ‘pleased’ to settle St Johnstone fans’ claims after bus fire

In a statement to the Perthshire Advertiser, a spokesperson for Perth-based Stagecoach said: “Safety is our absolute priority and our thoughts are with those injured in this incident.

“A full and thorough investigation has been carried out and we are pleased to have settled the claims of those affected quickly and appropriately.”

The Courier has previously examined the issue of bus fires in Stagecoach vehicles.

