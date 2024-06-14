St Johnstone fans get £100k payout after supporters’ bus fire

A group of St Johnstone fans have received a collective £100,000 payout from Stagecoach after a fire on a supporters’ bus.

Five people were taken to hospital after the coach went up in flames near Auchterarder in November 2021.

About 70 people were travelling back from a League Cup match at Hampden when the fire happened.

Videos were shared online of the bus engulfed in flames, with firefighters taking two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Now, nine fans have received a total payout of £100,000 after a legal case brought by Digby Brown.

One fan received £35,000 as part of the settlement.

‘It really is remarkable more people were not injured’

Injuries sustained by supporters included lacerations, fractured bones and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Robert Kernaghan, partner with Digby Brown Solicitors in Dundee, said: “When you view the images of the bus fire, it really is remarkable that more people were not injured by this harrowing and completely avoidable accident.

“We acted for a total of nine fans affected by this incident, many of whom will continue to be affected long into the future, and we are pleased to help them secure rightful damages so they may access the kind of support they deserve.

“I would like to acknowledge the response of Stagecoach because by swiftly admitting liability, the coach firm helped prevent victims from suffering any further.”

The Courier previously told how one fan, Chris Mitchell, had received £15,000 for his ordeal.

Chris, who was on the bus with son Lewis, broke his heel after jumping from a window.

He said: “There was something not right with that bus.

“There was a funny smell when we got on but we didn’t think anything of it.

“The whole bus just went up in flames.

“There were loads of kids on the bus – thankfully they were near the front and managed to get out.”

Stagecoach ‘pleased’ to settle St Johnstone fans’ claims after bus fire

In a statement to the Perthshire Advertiser, a spokesperson for Perth-based Stagecoach said: “Safety is our absolute priority and our thoughts are with those injured in this incident.

“A full and thorough investigation has been carried out and we are pleased to have settled the claims of those affected quickly and appropriately.”

The Courier has previously examined the issue of bus fires in Stagecoach vehicles.