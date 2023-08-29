St Johnstone fan injured in bus fire gets £15k Stagecoach payout – with more cases launched against firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fan injured in bus fire gets £15k Stagecoach payout – with more cases launched against firm

Chris Mitchell, 44, was injured when the blaze took hold on the A9 in November 2021.

By Chloe Burrell
Chris Mitchell and son Lewis, who escaped a fire on a St Johnstone supporters' bus.
Chris Mitchell and son Lewis, who escaped a fire on a St Johnstone supporters' bus. Image: Lee Robertson/Facebook/Chris Mitchell

A St Johnstone fan injured in a supporters’ bus fire has been given £15,000 in damages by Stagecoach – with more causes being launched against the firm.

Chris Mitchell, 44, and son Lewis escaped the burning vehicle by jumping from a smashed window after it went up in flames on the A9.

The vehicle was transporting about 70 fans back to Perth from a League Cup match at Hampden when the fire happened near Auchterarder in November 2021.

Five people were taken to hospital following the blaze.

St Johnstone fan who saved son from bus fire gets payout

Chris, who lowered his son from the bus before jumping from the vehicle, breaking his heel, claims it has left him with PTSD.

His legal case against Stagecoach came after at least nine other fires involving the company’s vehicles since November 2018.

Chris told The Courier: “There was something not right with that bus.

“There was a funny smell when we got on but we didn’t think anything of it.

“The whole bus just went up in flames.

“There were loads of kids on the bus – thankfully they were near the front and managed to get out.”

Chris now wants a full probe into why the bus caught fire.

He added: “I wasn’t particularly interested in the money but nobody is doing anything about it.

“These buses shouldn’t be catching fire as often as they do.

“When I got that settlement, that was their way of saying they know something is not right.”

More St Johnstone fans launch legal cases against Stagecoach over bus fire

Robert Kernaghan, partner at Digby Brown in Dundee – who handled the legal case on Chris’s behalf – has revealed more cases involving St Johnstone fans are being pursued against Stagecoach.

He said: “Many fans were understandably traumatised by the incident and it’s frankly incredible that people didn’t suffer more serious injuries.

“We acted for a lot of people affected by this incident and we are pleased that Stagecoach has at last done the right thing and accepted liability at an early stage.

“We do still have several ongoing cases so we cannot comment further but we are pleased to have been able to support Mr Mitchell with his successful case.”

Stagecoach: Bus fires ‘relatively rare’

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “The safety of our customers, our employees and other road users is our absolute priority.

“Thermal incidents of varying natures can affect any vehicle type, including cars, vans and heavy goods vehicles, as well as buses regardless of the operator involved.

“In the context of the millions of miles operated by buses across the UK every day, incidents in the sector are relatively rare.

Fans looking on as the St Johnstone supporters’ bus went up in flames.

“Nevertheless, as a responsible company, we are committed to working openly and constructively with the DVSA, vehicle manufacturers, other operators and the sector trade bodies, to help better understand the root causes of any incidents and reduce their occurrence.”

The Courier put seven key questions to Stagecoach back in June after the latest fire on board one of its vehicles.

