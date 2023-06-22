7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry

There are more calls for an investigation after at least nine fires on board the company's vehicles since 2018.

By Kieran Webster
Flames emerging from a Stagecoach bus fire in Broughty Ferry.
The Stagecoach bus went up in flames on Wednesday. Image: George Carr

More calls are being made for a probe into bus fires after the latest blaze involving a Stagecoach vehicle in Tayside and Fife.

A double-decker was destroyed after catching fire on Strathern Road in Broughty Ferry on Wednesday.

No one was injured, but it is at least the ninth fire on a Stagecoach bus The Courier has reported on since November 2018.

A series of other fires have affected Stagecoach buses across the region, including a blaze on the A90 involving schoolchildren.

The wreckage of the bus destroyed by the fire in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Following Wednesday’s fire – where locals heard explosions and large plumes of black smoke could be seen from miles around – The Courier put a series of questions to Stagecoach about the safety of its buses.

We asked:

  1. Can you confirm what caused the most recent bus fire in Broughty Ferry?
  2. We have reported on at least nine separate Stagecoach bus fires in the last five years. Were all these fires caused by the same issue?
  3. Does Stagecoach have a problem with bus fires, compared to other operators?
  4. What is Stagecoach doing to prevent fires from starting on its buses?
  5. What would you say to passengers worried about getting on a Stagecoach bus due to recent fires?
  6. Are Stagecoach buses safe?
  7. What is the average age of your fleet in Tayside and Fife?

Stagecoach responds to Broughty Ferry bus fire questions

Stagecoach declined to answer the questions individually.

Instead, the company offered a statement and background on the latest incident.

The company insists all the fires are not linked as they were caused by different component failures, though it has not elaborated on what these failures were.

The bus on fire on Strathern Road sent huge plumes of smoke into the air. Image: Supplied

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “As the country’s biggest bus operator, we operate almost 400 million vehicle miles across the UK every year.

“The safety of our customers, employees and other road users is our absolute priority and close to all journeys get customers to their destination without incident.

“We take any incident of this nature extremely seriously and always carry out an in-depth investigation.

A Stagecoach bus on fire in March near RM Condor. Image: Ross Pert
A fire on a Stagecoach bus on the A90 near Errol in March 2022. Image: Alan Richardson

“This includes determining the root cause and immediately taking any corrective action needed.”

Three months ago, Stagecoach said it had changed its maintenance procedures as a result of the school bus fire on the A90 in March the previous year.

It also said it was “working with the manufacture to reduce the operational stress on these engines” after a “component failure”.

Stagecoach bus fires ‘deeply concerning’

Broughty Ferry councillor Pete Shears is among those calling for an investigation.

He said: “I wasn’t aware there were nine instances of Stagecoach fires in five years and this is deeply concerning.

Broughty Ferry councillor Pete Shears.

“Investigations must take place as to why these are occurring so regularly before a far more serious incident takes place.

“Passenger and driver safety should be Stagecoach’s number one priority.”

Fellow Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan: “I am quite a regular bus user and this is not the first time a bus has gone on fire in these parts.

Bus on fire in Dunfermline, Fife
A Stagecoach bus on fire in Dunfermline in 2021. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook.

“If we’re going to get people to use public transport, it needs to be affordable, reliable and safe.

“Passenger safety has to come first.”

The DVSA – which oversees vehicle standards in the UK – is currently carrying out an investigation looking into causes of bus fires throughout the country.

